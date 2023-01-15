BREAKING: College closes the door on Covid-19 testing program

By Rachel Lea

Correspondent

In an email sent out on Jan. 9, Janice Vermeychuk, the director of Student Health Services, and Lynarkah Stephen, assistant vice president of the office of human resources, announced that the College’s Covid-19 campus community testing program has been discontinued. All of the Covid-19 related functions on the College’s ROAR app have been disabled, and the campus testing site, operated by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, and the outreach team will not be available for the upcoming spring semester.

When the College reopened after the initial Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, the testing program was one of many initiatives created to ensure that students, faculty and staff remained safe on campus with little interference. With the increasing number of vaccinations and availability of at-home self-test kits, the College feels that free, on-campus testing has become unnecessary.

“This is not to say that Covid-19 is gone,” the email stated. “Although most of us have some level of immunity from vaccination, infection or both, we can still get Covid. We need to be alert, mitigate our risk as much as we can, stay home when we are sick, and be prepared by having Covid-19 test kits, a working thermometer, some high-quality masks, and fever-reducing medicine at home.”

At-home self-test kits will continue to be available for purchase at the Student Health Services office and the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on Campus Town during the spring semester.