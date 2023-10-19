How to start a new club on campus

By Nicholas Steinhauser

Staff Writer

Clubs are some of the most engaging and fun aspects of the College community. There are many different clubs on campus that allow students to express their interests and try new things. Students can also create new clubs on activities and topics that are not yet explored on the College campus.

Before reaching out to anybody about starting a club, make sure that there is student interest in the organization. If there is not, try to build student interest by creating social media accounts or publicizing the club across campus.

To begin the process of starting a club, reach out to Student Government at startagroup@tcnj.edu. They will respond back with the necessary resources involved in the club-building process.

A club advisor is necessary for any student organization, and it is best to pick a professor in the department that is related to the club. When starting up the History Club, officially recognized in September 2022, Club President Matthew Yuro, a senior special education, elementary education and history major, chose the chair of the history department as their advisor.

An executive board is also required, which is usually made up of the students who are most passionate about the topics and were interested in the club’s idea from the beginning.

“Definitely start ahead and envision what the club will look like,” said Yuro. “Make sure that there’s interest among the students at the College. With that, your E-board (executive board) will build itself.”

After garnering support and establishing an advisor for the club, the E-board will need to fill out an application from Student Government that asks general questions about the new organization in question. During this application process, it is also advisable to start meetings even before the club is approved as a way to spark more interest in the club. Upon completing the application, the E-board will need to submit both the application and a club constitution, which describes the club’s existence and goals for its members.

Once all of these requirements are approved, the club board will then create a slideshow and present their club to the College’s Governmental Affairs Committee, during which they will plead their case as to why their club should become an officially recognized organization on campus.

If the club is approved following the presentation Vice President of Governmental Affairs Jennifer Keyes-Maloney will bring the club to the student government body. The board will then have to present their club to the body, and they will vote to officially approve the club for good.

If all of these steps are successful, the club will become officially recognized. Keyes-Maloney will send an onboarding email confirming the club’s status and will also provide it with its own email address and booking access.

“There was a lot of bureaucracy that we had to figure out when creating the History Club,” said Maxim Shumylo, a junior history secondary education major and vice president of the club. “We were able to get through the hurdles without any issues, and we have seen a lot of growth in the organization, even though it is now our first full year as an officially established club.”

Though there may be a lot of steps to go through there are many resources available at every step of the way to get your club off the ground and ensure its success in the future.