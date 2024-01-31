OPINION: ‘C’s get degrees’ is a dangerous mentality for college students

By Kate Zydor

Opinions Editor

“C’s get degrees” is a phrase that you’ll often hear around college campuses. In other words, with minimal effort and average grades, one can still finish four years of college with a paper diploma. My question is this: Are we here to get a piece of paper to say that we came to college or are we here to become masters of the subjects that we came to study?

If you spent $5,000 on Super Bowl tickets, would you leave at halftime just to say that you went; or would you want to get every penny’s worth of that $5,000 in enjoyment of the game? The same is true for college.

Students should have a well-rounded college experience, including involvement in extracurricular activities, a strong social life and designated self-care time. However, the problem emerges when students choose to place academics at the end of their list of priorities, and by doing so, they sell themselves short of living up to their true potential.

By no means am I arguing that every student must achieve an “A” in all of their classes. Some course subjects are undoubtedly more difficult than others. However, if students go into their classes believing that “C” grades are sufficient, they limit their belief in themselves to obtain a better outcome.

I myself am a strong proponent of facilitating success by taking advantage of the opportunities that the College provides. By increasing your usage of resources such as the Tutoring Center, you not only boost your likelihood of academic achievement but also train your brain to go above and beyond what is required.

This is a skill that holds immense value post-graduation. “C’s get degrees” does not exist in the professional world. To be successful within any field, you first must be willing to devote time, effort and energy to the work you are responsible for.

With all the focus on the cost of higher education, it stands to reason that if we are going to put ourselves in thousands of dollars worth of debt, we would want to leave with every benefit and every ounce of knowledge we could gain.

When I write that monthly check toward my student loans someday, I want to know without a shadow of a doubt that it was worth every penny.