TCNJ pursuing new student housing complex, plans to close Travers and Wolfe halls in fall 2027

Upon opening the proposed new residential space, Travers and Wolfe Halls will close. (Photo by Brooke Zevon / Staff Photographer)

By Tristan Weisenbach

Managing Editor

The College is in the preliminary stages of developing a new student housing complex at the current site of the community garden, tentatively scheduled to be completed and opened in the fall 2027 semester, according to Sharon Blanton, vice president of operations.

Blanton said the College has begun exploring a potential plan that would likely consist of four connected, strictly residential buildings. The mostly apartment-style housing would be available to third and fourth-year students and add a total of about 600 beds if approved.

The College completed an RFP, or request for proposal, and has since selected a vendor to continue developing the plan. Blanton said the College has been in talks with the vendor for the past few months and is still finalizing “what makes the most sense for the institution long-term.”

According to Blanton, the College's administration will be ready to provide a formal recommendation of the vendor's housing plan to the Board of Trustees by the end of June. Head Media Relations Officer Luke Sacks stated that the College is unable to provide the name of the vendor at this time.

Upon opening the proposed new residential space, Travers and Wolfe Halls will close. However, it is still unclear if and when the Towers will be demolished, Blanton said.

The connection between Travers and Wolfe, known as “the link,” houses many underground linkages for campus-wide infrastructure systems, such as HVAC, steam and water, making it difficult to demolish the buildings without causing major disruptions.

“The link, in some format, would basically always have to be there,” Blanton said.

Based on a budget summary projection presented by Interim President Michael Bernstein to the faculty senate in December, taking the Towers “off line” would cost the College approximately $6.5 million in FY2027 and FY2028.

The total cost of constructing the proposed new housing complex is unknown at this time.

Clarification: A previous version of this story stated the vendor would present the proposed housing plan to the Board of Trustees. The College's administration will present the plan to the Board of Trustees. This story has also been updated to more clearly emphasize that the proposed new housing complex is not finalized.