Lions break five game win streak with loss to William Paterson

By Kalli Colacino

Managing Editor

The Lions took the show on the road for a Friday afternoon matchup against William Paterson University. But after coming off a five game win streak, the baseball team was unable to outslug the red hot Pioneers, losing 28-7.

The game started off promising, as the Lions recorded six hits and scored five runs in the first.

Three singles in a row by catcher Chris Reeder, shortstop Chris Cote and first baseman Joe Oczkowski, respectively, quickly put a run on the board. Infielder Justin Marcario followed up the trio of singles by lacing a double to left field, scoring both Cote and Oczkowski. The Lions added two more runs after a single by infielder Andrew Fernandez and a double by outfielder Zach Weiner, quickly giving the College the lead, 5-0.

Lions starting pitcher Zach Gelo took the mound against the Pioneers. After two quick outs, the inning got out of hand as William Paterson was able to score seven runs on five hits. After just seven at bats and 40 pitches, Gelo was replaced with pitcher Jack Marchese — who was able to record the final out of the inning and hold the Pioneers to seven runs.

But William Paterson broke the game open and doubled their score by the end of the third inning, making it 14-5 and putting a victory further and further away from the Lions’ grasp.

The scoring frenzy continued as William Paterson’s outfielder Dan Carter hit a three run home run in the fourth to make it 17-5. The fifth also brought trouble, as the Pioneers scored six more runs — four of those coming from Carter via a grand slam, which was his second home run of the game.

This prompted the Lions to make another pitching change. Pitcher Nicholas Scerbo came out in relief of Marchese.

Even with this substitution, the Pioneers could not be stopped. Outfielder Justin Grippo hit a grand slam — the second one of the inning. After that, the College trailed by 22 runs.

Although a comeback did not seem feasible, the Lions refused to give up. A single by outfielder Joey Cruciata got the top of the sixth started, and after a single by outfielder Sebastian JnoBaptiste, the Lions put one more run up.

Still hoping for a comeback, the Lions were able to cross the plate one more time. Marcario and Weiner singled, setting up the stage for Cruciata, who laced a single to right field, scoring Marcario, 27-7.

Pitcher Chris Cassini came out to pitch one inning, and he allowed the Pioneers to score one more run. But the rest of the game was scoreless, as the Lions made yet another pitching change and brought out pitcher Michael Silver to record the last few outs of the game.

The Lions were unable to come back and secure the win, snapping their five game winning streak.

They return home to face Rutgers-Newark on Sunday for a doubleheader.








