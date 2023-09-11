Alumni adventures: Biking across America

Matthew Smith and Mark Koerner in Yorktown, Virginia at the beginning of their trip through the TransAmerica bike trail (Photo courtesy of @mattandmarkcrossamerica via Instagram. August 26, 2023).

Post-graduation life looks different for everyone. Some may take some time off until their next endeavor, others may jump directly into the next phase of their life, whether that may be graduate school or a job. Many, however, cannot say that they will be taking a trip across America on a bicycle.

For ‘23 alumni of the College, Mark Koerner and Matthew Smith, that is exactly what they set out to do.

Beginning their journey in Yorktown, Virginia and finishing 4,200 miles later in Historia, Oregon, they will travel through the TransAmerica Bike Trail on a journey that they determine will take them about two months to complete.

Koerner explained in an interview that he wanted to do something special after graduating and credited the idea of the trip to Smith.

“Graduating for me was a big deal,” Koerner shared. “I never thought it’d happen.”

Post-graduation life can be a difficult time, as it is the time when many go out into the real world, no longer comforted by the shelter and structure that college provides.

“Matt and I are kind of in the same boat where we don’t exactly know what we want to do with our lives,” Koerner explained. “This trip isn’t something that’s supposed to give us a clear answer, but it is meant to bridge the gap between graduation and life after, and this may not be the right trip to take, but we’re going to make the most of it, and it’ll be a trip to remember.”

All the more, the adventurous alumni are not embarking on this trip just for a riveting story to tell future generations; they are raising money for the nonprofit organization Oceans Harbor House.

Koerner explained that the Ocean County-based organization provides shelter for troubled youth and assists them in getting back on their feet, with the goal of giving them a better future.

“I think the fundraiser is very fitting because my dad used to work for the Harbor House and used to do charity bike rides for the Harbor House,” Koerner said. “It’s kinda cool because it comes full circle, now we get to do the bike ride except it’s across the country. It feels like something my dad has passed down to me.”

Their TransAmerica bike trip has proved to be challenging, however, in more ways than they could have ever imagined. The troubles that they have faced have ranged from high heat of 90 degrees to facing physical dangers.

Smith recounted his bicycle hitting a stone, causing him to fall down the edge of a mountain, where he thankfully sustained no serious injuries.

“Neither of us are very bike-savvy,” Smith explained. “We’d just have to Google stuff on the side of the road and learn along the way–and learn to expect the unexpected.”

Despite the extreme hardships they’ve faced, the journey has been rewarding in other ways and has taught Koerner and Smith many lessons.

“Seeing how much people, total strangers, are willing to go out of their way to help you is really amazing,” Koerner and Smith agreed. “We wouldn’t have gotten this far if it wasn’t for the people that helped us.”

Not only did they meet people with hearts of gold, but they also learned to appreciate things in their own lives that they may have previously taken for granted.

“The trip has been very humbling because you take it day-by-day, so really just getting the necessities you need like a warm bed, shower, or place to stay,” Koerner said. “It always feels so good to get those things, and it humbles you and makes you think about the things in your regular life you take for granted.”

The kindness that they have experienced on this adventure has seemingly followed them all the way from home as they had a great support system going into this trip. They offered their thanks to Smith’s father and Koerner’s friend, Devon, who had previously done the trip himself.

“Matt’s dad shadowed us for the first two days of the trip to make sure we had everything we needed,” Koerner shared. “My friend Devon did the trip himself, and he’s such a good person, through the kindness of his heart he lent me most of his gear.”

Though their departure date was a few weeks ago on Aug. 27, they still have plenty of advice to share with anyone who feels inspired to go on a trip like this.

“My biggest advice is to prepare ahead of time, do your research, do your homework and also be prepared for things to not go your way,” Smith advised. “Have a plan B, plan C, have a backup, so you know how to handle that situation,”

Koerner’s advice was directed at those who are unsure about taking a trip like this. He advised, “If you’re unsure about it, and you don’t know if it’s the right time to do it, a majority of the people say ‘I wish I would’ve done something like this when I was young’, so don’t hesitate and don’t wait.”

Although Koerner and Smith still have a long way to go in their trek across the country, they remain positive and will admirably keep moving forward despite the difficulties, making this a memorable experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.