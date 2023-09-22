Five fun things you can fit into an afternoon out in Princeton

By Lilly Ward

Staff Writer

Fall is the perfect time to have a casual Saturday adventure. When the cloying humidity is replaced by crisp air, going out and exploring the local area does not seem like such a horrible idea anymore. Maybe you have exhausted your options in Campus Town and yearn for new flavors, or you are looking for something different to do this weekend with your friends.

With the loop bus schedule starting next Saturday, now is the perfect time to plan a trip to Princeton. Here are five fun things to do on your next afternoon out.

(Photo Courtesy of Lilly Ward)

1. Princeton Garden Theater

Location: 160 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542

A small but quaint theater, the Princeton Garden Theater first opened its doors in 1920 as a performance venue for the university’s Triangle Club (for students interested in Musical comedy.) Since then, it has been known for its specialization in foreign films, as well as documentaries, while still showing box office hits. At $10 a ticket for all college students with a student ID, it is a great way to spend an afternoon. This week they are showing a film about the famed writer Joyce Carol Oates: “A Body in the Service of Mind,” along with “Barbie” and a film about the artist Vermeer. You can also look out for showings of films selected by Princeton professors.

(Photo Courtesy of Lilly Ward)

2. The Princeton Art Museum’s Bainbridge Art Gallery and the Hulfish Gallery

Location for Bainbridge: 158 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542

Location for Hulfish: 11 Hulfish St, Princeton, NJ 08542

Although the Princeton Art Museum will not reopen to the public until 2024 due to the construction of a new museum, that does not mean that there are no opportunities to engage with the work of contemporary artists.

These two galleries, which regularly feature new exhibitions, are free and open to the public. The Bainbridge Gallery is currently showcasing Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage. In this exhibit, Ekpuk, a Nigerian artist, mediates on Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon which utilizes ideographic script. In the Hulfish gallery, the work of old masters is rediscovered through innovations in photography in their exhibit, “Art about Art: Contemporary Photographers Look at Old Master Paintings.”

(Photo Courtesy of Lilly Ward)

3. Labyrinth Books

Location: 122 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542

Looking to catch up on your reading? Labyrinth books offers a wide selection of literature in over 60 subject areas, so there’s something to read for everyone.

They have the newest fiction bestsellers, as well as a collection of antiquarian books. Out front there is always a selection of books at a discounted price, from poetry to cook books. They also have a discounted section in the lower level of the store where you can buy rare books as well as literature on art and architecture. Books are not the only literary items they sell. You can also buy socks with a quote from your favorite novel, notebooks and fun tote bags.

(Photo Courtesy of Lilly Ward)

4. Jammin’ Crepes

Location: 20 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

Jammin’ Crêpes is always reliable for a quick bite to eat on a budget. They offer a variety of flavors from sweet to savory. The “Caramel Apple Toasty A La Mode" and the “Lemon lavender crêpe" are personal favorites that never disappoint.

All of the ingredients are sourced from local farms in NJ, as well as local eateries such as the ice cream from The Bent Spoon or coffee from Small World Café. The farmhouse-inspired decor creates a warm atmosphere within the restaurant and is perfect for brunch. You can even sit at the counter and watch as they prepare your crêpe.

5. Bent Spoon

Location: 35 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 08542

If you go to The Bent Spoon, there may be a long line that winds down the block, but the ice cream is well worth it. A popular destination for Princeton students and locals, The Bent Spoon offers flavors that are classic, unique, and even controversial.

Some new recent flavors include Turkish coffee, strawberry elderflower and even ricotta. During a cicada swarm in 2021, they even served cicada ice cream. The Bent Spoon prides themselves on their innovative flavors, so do not get too attached to one flavor, it just might be gone the next time you are there! The ice cream is made from produce from local farms, so there are always new flavors to look forward to in the next season.