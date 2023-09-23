OPINION: Clothes - Testaments of a Person Through Woven Fabric

By Kelly Kim

Staff Writer

There are a series of choices we have to make everyday, no matter what time of the day. Whether we decide to eat dinner at 10 p.m. or push back today’s agenda of homework, there’s always a precedent that is dependent on those decisions.

One contributing factor that sets my precedent for the day is fashion, the art of taking ordinary pieces of clothing to create cohesive, tasteful or simple outfits. Whether you dress for comfort or always choose fashion over function, fashion style can say a lot about a person.

When one hears the word “fashion,” there are usually two stances on the topic: dressing for creative expression and outwardly presenting one’s character to the world or simply dressing because they have to. While the reasons for fashion are not always black and white, the way one dresses can still alter the ways in which another might perceive them. Perhaps sweatpants and a hoodie give off a more relaxed and easy going vibe, while high waisted jeans and a white crop top can signify something simple yet dependable.

The definition of fashion and what it means to me has changed over the years. I currently view it as a means to not only express myself, but also to show the mood I am in for the day.

I used to stress about finding a particular style, and condensed my closet to the confines of only one style to choose from. However, I quickly realized that I like variety and I don’t want to be tied down to just one style when my mood dictates the pieces I want to wear along with the attitude I am feeling.

Fashion is a very subjective topic, and while society and social media can dictate or influence many to wear what is currently “trending,” there will always be someone who doesn’t like what they see who will branch out to different trends and clothing styles.

“Fashion has a very malleable component to it,” freshman math major Joelle Kang said. While some people may dress to appeal to a specific someone, I love dressing for myself.”

Kang discussed what the purpose of fashion is to her and how it has helped discover new aspects to herself. Through experimentation, she has figured out her style and how she utilizes that to positively and confidently build herself up.

“Sometimes I’ll dress more comfortably on a day that I’m exhausted, while on other days I’ll dress cute or put a bit more effort into my outfit coordinating to make myself feel good,” Kang said. “I know what I like to wear, what I think looks good on me, and what fits my body.”

Kang’s insight demonstrates the care that she puts into her fashion and style. It also places an important priority on knowing when it’s time to dress up or dress down by catering to herself first.

Similarly, freshman English secondary education major Brynn Degnan says what she wears varies, depending on the particular mood she is feeling.

“If I dress down or dress up, it’s a reflection of my mood for the day,” Degnan said. “So, if I dress up, it means I’m in a more confident mood but If I dress down it means I’m feeling lazy that day.”

There seems to be a similar pattern of catering outfits to moods, whether it be planned the day before or spontaneously curating an outfit on the spot.

While having “a lot of basic tops and pants and stuff that kinda go with everything,” she also has some statement pieces she feels adds onto her wardrobe and has the liberty to “mix and match with.”

I think style varying from day to day is a good testament to who we are as individuals. We allow ourselves to have the choice and freedom to dress however we like, in the manner that we see fit for that day.

It can be hard to even care about the clothes you wear when you’re a college student trying to juggle a busy schedule.

Fashion is subjective to the person, but in the end, it is what you make of it. Whether it is something that brings you confidence that will help you get energized and get through the day, or simply just pieces of fabric woven together to keep your body warm, a lot can be represented in one’s fashion choice and decisions.





