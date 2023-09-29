The lessons learned through summer internship experiences

By Kaitlyn Harms

Staff Writer

Internships play a critical role in shaping the trajectory of students’ careers and allowing them to gain the experience needed for a job after graduation. Optimal student collaborations are built and enhanced through meaningful relations with alumni, employers and representatives of postgraduate education.

Many students at the College with differing career aspirations and interests immersed themselves in internship opportunities this past summer.

“As a Global Clinical Data Integration Intern at Merck this summer, I learned that the people you meet and how well you can apply your transferable skills will shape your career trajectory,” said Belmarie Siverio, a senior Biology major at the College. “Proactively building lasting relationships with professionals will benefit you in the long run.”

The College prepared Siverio for this internship because of the opportunities it afforded her within her major.

“Independent research in the Biology Department and my involvement in our ALPFA and SACNAS chapters allowed me to make the most of my internship and gave me the opportunity to return to Merck for a full-time position in January following my degree completion,” Siverio said.

While each student had a unique experience throughout their internship, they also left with a better understanding of how to use their best qualities to their advantage inside and outside of the classroom.

“[The College] has given me the ability to take the theoretical knowledge from my classes and my major and put them to use in a corporate setting,” said Abigail Varga, a senior applied mathematics major at the College.

Kristen Afacan, a sophomore finance major, found professional value in her work as a Commercial Lending Intern, partially because she was able to apply what she learned at the College to scenarios in the workplace.

“After finishing up my eleven-week program at Provident Bank, the most valuable thing I learned was the importance of communication with management,” Afacan said. “I can fully credit [the College] to having the ability to voice my thoughts, as the class size and participation environment that this school offers can’t be found at larger schools.”

When applying for internships for next summer, students can use what they have learned here to take advantage of experiences in the fields that they are interested in.

