Justin Yuen continues running his business, J Bakes, alongside his freshman studies

Yuen smiling for a photo in his J Bakes merch (Photo courtesy of Justin Yuen).

By Briana Keenan

Staff Writer

While operating a business on top of college studies may be challenging for some, one freshman at the College makes it “dough-able.”

Justin Yuen, a freshman and anticipated finance major, runs a dessert business called J Bakes, where he has sold up to a few hundred cookies at a time.

Yuen created the business as a result of a dare when he was in seventh grade.

“I was just in class, and basically, someone challenged me to do a bake-off…the next thing you know, I was selling them out of a classroom,” Yuen said.

Yuen taught himself how to bake by using recipes and shadowing his sister. The passion grew to such an extent that he decided to quit his job at a bubble tea shop to focus on growing his personal business.

“I realized there’s so much more potential if I focus everything on my business and just leave the bubble tea world,” he said.

According to Yuen’s website, he sells a variety of cookie flavors including chocolate chip, matcha and hot cocoa. He is trying to expand and sell other types of baked goods, too.

Yuen’s chocolate chip cookies (Photo courtesy of Justin Yuen).

Yuen’s hot cocoa cookies (Photo courtesy of Justin Yuen).

Yuen’s matcha cookies (Photo courtesy of Justin Yuen).

“I’ve been experimenting with a couple other products like cupcakes and mochi cake, which is inspired from Hawaii, and it seems like…people around here like the idea and are willing to try it,” he said.

He is currently working on three specific flavors of mochi cake including matcha, ube and red bean.

Yuen has sold his cookies at events such as the weekly farmer’s market at Bell Works, located in Holmdel, N.J. This was the first market that he ever sold at, and he has been working with them for over a year.

“I think it’s just really about networking and seeing new opportunities because as a small business owner, it’s really a real step into the business world,” he said.

Currently, Yuen’s business is based in his Freehold, N.J. home, where he makes everything that is sold to the public.

“I have a whole setup over there; I have all of my equipment, and basically, I always prepare more flavors, more doughs, and I just keep my inventory rolling in the freezer,” he said.

When Yuen is ready to use the dough, he is able to let it thaw in the fridge and bake it to have fresh cookies.

Students at the College have tried some of his baked goods and gave positive feedback.

“I honestly can’t say anything bad about anything he makes,” said Amanda Stiller, a freshman early childhood education and special education major. “I don’t have a particular flavor that’s my favorite because they’re all so yummy, but some of my favorites are the matcha, cinnamon chip, banana chip, and raspberry lemon.”

“I can assure that J Bakes cookies [are] some of the softest cookies I’ve had,” said Antonia Forte, a freshman deaf elementary education and math major. “I absolutely recommend the Banana Chip and Matcha.”

Yuen balances the business and his academic studies by using his time well.

“It’s kind of just like juggling everything at once. Time management is definitely the most crucial aspect,” he said.

Yuen hopes to use his finance degree to have knowledge in running the business.

“I wanna make sure I learn and know what I’m doing before I actually make a shot and [try and open a spot],” he said.

For more information about J Bakes, take a look at Yuen’s website and Instagram.