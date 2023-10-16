Students react to the College’s new LED board: What exactly is its purpose?

By Delmis Vargas

Staff Writer

Since the LED board was installed near the Brower Student Center last semester, many questions have been raised. For one, why is it so bright? Students at the College did not hesitate to make jokes on social media such as Instagram about the LED board’s excessive brightness.

All jokes aside, many students wonder what the true purpose is behind this huge digital wall that stands just outside the student center. According to the College’s website, organizations are welcome to submit advertising content to be posted on the LED board by submitting a request form through the Office of Student Life’s Posting Request Form.

The website also lists protocols and charges, including that any ads that are submitted and approved will run for seven consecutive days, unless requested for another week. Additionally, third party usage is limited to retail businesses on Campus Town for $150 per advertisement for two consecutive weeks.

It is also stated that Recognized Student Organizations and the College’s offices and departments that are hosting events in the Brower Student Center are allowed to request a hold of the LED board where their ad is exclusively displayed for a maximum of eight hours the day of the event.

The LED board raises the concern of where the funds that went towards it could alternatively have been allocated.

“Our school’s money could’ve been utilized for better things,” said junior biology major, Olivia Impomeni, “I’d like to see more flower beds and plants for biodiversity. I feel like the money could’ve gone into that and overall care for the school.”

The College’s campus is known to be very in touch with the surrounding nature, as it is surrounded by small forests and the animals that live within it.

According to the College’s website, the LED Board was funded through student fees with no cost to the College. The website then goes on to explain how the charges and protocols are used to support maintenance and future equipment replacements.

The charges listed include: all RSO flagship Programs, all non-RSO flagship Programs, all College department postings and Third Party Usage that is limited to Retail Businesses in Campus Town.

The resounding sentiment across the student body seems to be that the LED board serves no actual purpose, neither cosmetic nor for usefulness.

“The board is pointless, everything they post on it I’ve already seen on Instagram,” stated Impomeni.

“I don’t like it,” said junior anthropology major Riley Stellitano.

Many students seem to be concerned about where the College’s priorities lie in terms of funding and whether the way they are using this money is wasteful or used for relatively useless projects.