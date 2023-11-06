Alumni Adventures: From biology to forensic anthropology

Garcia (third from the left) and her colleagues outside of the William M. Bass Forensic Anthropology Building (Photo Courtesy of Beatriz Garcia).

By Isabel Batista

Correspondent

Beatriz Garcia, a ’23 graduate from the College, is using what she learned here to get into graduate school in a field that most people may not have heard of: forensic anthropology.

Garcia started her journey as an international studies major. However, she didn’t feel like it was the right field for her, so she became a biology and anthropology double major with a minor in history the next year.

“Although I had interest in [international studies], it wasn’t something that I saw myself doing,” Garcia said. “I always had a passion for biological sciences and also for learning different cultures.”

Biology and anthropology were two things that she could envision in her future. Since the departments were so interconnected, she got a lot out of her time at the College through research opportunities and being able to explore many disciplines. Her main focus was biological archeology.

“It’s a different side of medicine that is not really talked about because usually when people think about medicine, it’s how to treat patients,” Garcia said. “Each bone tells us a life story that we’re able to piece together.”

Garcia is currently finishing her gap year and is looking to apply to graduate school, most likely for forensic anthropology.

Since forensic anthropology is such a competitive field, many need to seek high levels of education to succeed. Most who follow her path have PhDs. She needs to go to a field school and have hands-on research experience, which the College has already helped with.

“It’s very tough, but very rewarding,” she said.

Garcia did a lot of research at the College with her archeology projects and was also able to get an internship at the University of Tennessee right after graduating. There, she worked in the forensic anthropology sector and studied at their famous “body farm,” known as the Forensic Anthropology Center. She researched how to advance anthropological branches in forensics, helped with the body donation program, and aided in death investigations, among many other things.

“It’s not for everybody,” she said laughing, “but definitely fun.”

She also had many professors who supported her throughout her time at the College. Dr. Jared Beatrice and Dr. George Leader from the anthropology department “really gave their all to their students.” They helped her traverse the anthropological world and helped her to apply herself.

After completing graduate school, Garcia hopes to work as a forensic investigator.

“There are no linear paths for anything; you can start as an international studies major and end up working in a forensic field,” she said. “I’m taking it one step at a time.”