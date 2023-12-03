While dandelions are seen as weeds, they can actually add a lot of flavor to dishes (Photo courtesy of Flickr / " dandelion " by Coen Dijkman. April 28, 2007).﻿

By Mike Sherr

Editor-in-Chief

As spring thaws the earth and the grass starts to turn green, little yellow flowers start to grow and bloom in suburban lawns. Most homeowners will make an effort to get rid of these weeds and have the perfect lawn, pulling and spraying dandelions (Taraxacum officinale) without any remorse. What they do not know is that they are killing a great source of vitamins and an environmental staple in North American ecosystems.

Dandelion is not actually a native species to North America (yes I lied about all of these plants being native). Dandelions are native to Eurasia and were brought across the Atlantic Ocean by colonizers in the mid-1600s. Settlers used the plant for food as well as a fast growing medicine and soon reproduced enough to be found in meadows and plains across the continent.

These weeds are neither native nor are they really invasive since they do not compete with native plants for nutrients. Dandelions are an example of a plant that has become naturalized; they can reproduce without help from humans and fit into the existing food chain.

Naturalized plants have become more common as the world has become more globalized. Lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) for example is a foreign plant that has become naturalized in the United States. The perennial flower has been here so long it has even evolved to create the American lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis var. montana) that is completely native to the United States.

The existence of naturalized plants is not necessarily a bad thing. Some plants naturally naturalize as climates shift where others were introduced on accident or on purpose by humans. Dandelions are an example of a naturalized plant that is entirely benefiting its environment. Most North American mammals eat the leaves and flowers of dandelions and birds ingest the seeds, allowing dandelions to reproduce over a larger area. On top of that, the flower provides nectar to local bee populations which they can turn into honey.

Dandelions have been described as a “good colonizer” because they can grow in just about every soil type. The plant can withstand both high heat and freezes and won’t die due to lack of soil moisture. Dandelions will spread quickly in locations that do not have healthy and strong grasses or low-lying brush, making them perfect lawn killers.

Each part of the plant is fully edible and even arguably a healthy addition to a person’s diet. The leaves are full of calcium, potassium and iron. The roots are said to taste like a turnip but can act as a laxative if heavily ingested.

Dandelion leaves can be found in recipes both raw and cooked, most commonly used as salad greens. They can also be used to make a pesto or can even just be sauteed with garlic. The yellow flowers can be used to make a citrusy wine.

While this plant is deceivingly non-native, it is overall beneficial to North American ecosystems and even more beneficial to kitchens as easy foraging targets.