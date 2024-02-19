Alumni Adventures: Mark Neilan’s hundred-mile races

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

For many, running is something that is detested, disliked or even feared. However, for alumnus Mark Neilan, running is a part of his daily life.

Neilan, owner of Excel Fitness Center in Bernardsville, New Jersey, is married with two children and has an exceptional background in physical therapy and personal training, with both a doctorate and master's, as well as a physical therapy certification.

For himself, however, Neilan dedicates much of his free time to running, beginning during his time here at the College. He started with 5k races and moved into races of 100 miles. Neilan shares what he thinks is most important for health.

“I really try to exercise every day,” said Neilan. “I believe that movement and sleep are the best forms of medicine. By doing something every day, I feel prepared for most physical challenges.

When specifically training for the distances of 100 miles, Neilan spends a lot of time on his feet, running 70 miles a week and weight lifting three times a day for half an hour each time.

Another common issue that runners often face is what to think about while running. For Neilan, that includes what he needs to keep going during the race, or what he calls “system checks.”

“During 100 mile races, I would like to tell you that I am thinking and trying to solve world problems or having deep thoughts,” Neilan said, “but mainly it is just a constant 'systems check.’ How is my pace? What is my breathing like? How does my body feel from my ankles on up…?”

Neilan also keeps his family in mind while running these impressive races.

“I do think about my wife and kids at moments during the race,” Neilan said. “My wife, Kristi, is the one who is always my crew chief and is at the aide stations. I think about her being at the next aide station and that I need to get there or else I am just wasting her time. She is at this race for me. She is here to support me. I can not let her down.”

For Neilan, being able to show his kids that the impossible is possible also keeps him going during these longer distances.

“I think about my son and daughter and how I need to cross that finish line to continue to show them that we are all capable of doing hard things,” said Neilan. “That you just have to go all in, believe to your core that you can do it, do not negotiate with yourself or allow yourself to make an excuse. Focus on the goal and get there.”

With these motivational thoughts in mind, combined with his dedication and training, Neilan has placed first many times, as well as a number of second and top five placements. With 18 marathons, seven 100 mile races, and a number of elevation and hill races with impressive times for all, Mark continues to inspire and set a standard for long distance runners, as well as his family.

“To run long distances, you have to believe in yourself,” Neilan said. “You have to want it in your heart. Picturing yourself crossing the finish line has to ooze out of your pores. If you have any doubt when you are at the start line, you are making the distance harder than it already is.”

“You must make yourself mentally tough before the start line. You need to put your time in before you get there. There is no special sauce. Time and a very consistent effort is the most effective strategy,” he added.

While running can be difficult and even scary, by taking a look at someone like Neilan, the impossible becomes possible.