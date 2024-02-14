Greek Life: A Creation of Family

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

The idea of rushing a sorority or fraternity can be a daunting idea. The anticipation, process and waiting can be anxiety inducing. However, all of this pays off in the long run, as Greek Life offers the deep connections and friendships that every human craves.

Over the years, the College’s Greek Life program has produced lasting friendships, connections, networks and opportunities for those who join. Alumni from some of the first chapters of Greek Life on campus are still deeply connected today. By simply joining an organization offered by the College, these women were able to not only create friendships, but extend their families who remain close and in contact to this day.

“Deciding to pledge was one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Christine Nicholson, alumna of the College and Delta Phi Epsilon. “I took a chance and went to some rushes with the loud girl across the hall from me. Now she is the godmother of my son…they are my people. The ones I seek out in good times and bad. I consider them my family.”

By joining Greek Life, these women, like many others, have forged a bond that has withstood the test of time and distance. These connections have provided the support and love that people are constantly searching for.

Those involved in Greek Life are opened up to a network of not only people attending the College at the same time as them, but alumni who are still active today. This network can open up opportunities for jobs, internships or even simply more friendships.

“Most sorority and fraternity members knew each other,” said Lori Koch, alumna of Delta Phi Epsilon. “Our social life was hanging out and participating in mixers, activities [and] Adopt-a-Highway…”

Through these activities, many of which are still common in Greek Life today, lasting connections and bonds are created, with some resulting in job opportunities and even marriages.

While Greek Life can provide its members with a thorough network of people, it can also provide real world preparation and experiences. Denise Hallinan, another alumna of Delta Phi Epsilon, offered her perspective on how being a part of Greek Life helped her prepare for the real world.

“Being in a sorority gave me a social purpose,” said Hallinan. “It helped me learn to work with all different personalities and learn to love people even if we didn't have the same opinion about things. It prepared me for being an elementary school teacher. Working with others isn't always easy but the sorority was like a practice run for real life.”

While Greek Life may be an unexpected experience for some, like alumna Kris-Anne Kinney, it seems to be extremely worth the risk.

“Trying something I never thought I would do, like Greek life, landed me the best friends I could ever ask for,” said Kinney.

Taking that jump into a pool of something new and unfamiliar may be terrifying, but that terror slowly fades away when replaced with a new beautiful bond of sister or brotherhood.