How TCNJ students manage their stress

Students can be placed under large amounts of stress throughout the semester (Photo courtesy of Flickr / “Learning” by CollegeDegrees360, July 12, 2012).

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

It is no secret that college brings on lots of stress and anxiety. Whether that comes from the workload, extracurriculars or exams, stress is bound to occur. Adapting to a new environment and course load can be difficult and raise stress levels as the spring semester starts to kick up. However, students at the College have found ways to manage stress in order to better thrive throughout their college experience.

The first way that many students relieve stress is to simply decompress. Whether that be with a show, music or a podcast, dedicating a small portion of the day towards something fun and unrelated to academics allows for the mind to shift off all of the pending due dates and approaching exams.

“Listening to music helps me release stress,” said Katie Rogina, a freshman psychology major, “and it alleviates some of the pressure from the constant school work we have to do.”

Another thing several students have found helpful is to dedicate time to physical hobbies. Joining a sports team or club, going to the gym, doing yoga or running all fall under this healthy and helpful category. Moving your body, getting your blood flowing and putting your mind elsewhere can all drop those high stress levels and provide a physical benefit to one’s health.

Similarly, finding time in one’s busy schedule for some self care practices has also been effective for students on campus. Finding time for meditation, a face mask, or even a nap can help calm the mind and break up that never-ending stress. Putting yourself and your mind above all else can be difficult, but finding even a few minutes during the day for this can be extremely beneficial.

According to Mercy Health Blog, hobbies provide us with a break from our daily routine. That break gives our mind something else to focus on rather than all of the things that may be piling up. Finding and participating in hobbies even after a stressful day has been proven to help alleviate the stress, even if it is momentary.

Joining clubs and activities offered by the College and taking advantage of the many resources available can help student stress levels. Taking part in a club can distract the mind and provide a fun and stimulating environment to be in.

The College also offers counseling services that may be useful to students looking for better ways to manage their stress. By reaching out to or attending any of the services offered by CAPS, new and better coping strategies can be obtained. Therapy and counseling are something that anyone and everyone may benefit from, and having this service offered on campus is a key resource for those who need it.

Robbin Loonan, CAPS therapist and coordinator of CAPS peer education, states,

“The CAPS Peer Educators create, organize, and implement programs on campus to educate students about healthy coping strategies and self-care as well engage students in efforts to reduce mental health stigma.”

College is a stressful time in life. While that stress may seem never-ending and unavoidable, finding what works for you to cope and manage is a key factor in collegiate success and personal well-being.