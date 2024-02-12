How TCNJ’s dance team gears up for UDA College Nationals

The College’s dance team after accepting their awards at the 2024 UDA College Nationals (Photo courtesy of Christina Sun).

By Kayla Del

Correspondent

As the fall 2023 semester came to a close and the campus turned into a ghost town, most students at the College eagerly embraced the relaxation of winter break. For the College’s dance team, however, the month of December signified a beginning rather than an end.

In preparation for UDA College Nationals at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida, the team spent the months of December and January dedicating extended hours to perfecting their routines. The weeks leading up to the national competition in mid-January were packed with two practices a day, totaling around seven hours.

The team’s schedule is a major time commitment and the mental and physical preparation required for each athlete can be particularly challenging. Christina Sun, a junior graphic design major on the team, describes how keeping a healthy and positive mindset throughout the season is crucial, but not always easy.

“The amount of work we put into preparing for Nationals definitely takes a toll on our bodies,” said Sun. “It can be a challenge to ensure that we are getting the proper amount of nutrients, as well as allowing our bodies to rest in the moments we get to do so.”

At this year’s UDA College Nationals, the College’s dance team received 10th place in the Open Jazz category, eighth place in the Open Pom category, and fifth place in the Open Game Day category.

Despite any hardships, unity and camaraderie drive the team toward success. Kayla Smith, a freshman mechanical engineering major on the team, said that the genuine relationships between each member of the team create a supportive environment.

“We all have the common goal of dancing our best and representing TCNJ well, and our team constantly motivates each other to keep working toward that goal,” said Smith.

Throughout the season, internal motivation is important, but having a team with the same aspirations to lean on is key. The team’s older members lead positively and by example, inspiring Smith to persevere through the stressful combination of final exams and a heavy dance schedule.

Despite frequent practices and busy schedules, the team does not neglect their schoolwork and seeks both athletic and academic success.

“I knew that joining the team would be a major commitment and was mindful from the start that as much as dance is a huge part of who I am, I am also here to earn an education,” said Sun.

From a social standpoint, the team also prioritizes leadership team roles like their team bonding chair, a position dedicated to planning bonding activities throughout the year such as “Teamsgiving” and team movie nights.

“Because we are with each other almost every day, we are able to form close and trusting connections,” said Sun.

Being close friends, rather than just teammates, brings an added level of enjoyment to long practice days. These friendships create a lighthearted atmosphere and positive outlook that permeate the intensity of the season. While the season is far from easy, the team is motivated by an unwavering love for dance.

“Even when we’re tired or things get stressful, we remind ourselves of the ‘why;’ why we do what we do, why we spend countless hours cleaning dances, why we work so hard,” said Smith in a written response. “We work hard, yet laugh a lot, and we appreciate the time we spend together doing what we love.”