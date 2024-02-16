TCNJ’s Black Student Union president speaks on inclusivity

By Emma Ferschweiler

Staff Writer

Black Student Union launched at San Francisco State University during the Black Campus Movement. Since the 1960s, unions have popped up nationwide including the College’s own institution in 1972.

Diamond Urey, president of the College’s Black Student Union, is a senior history major who joined the union her freshman year. She said BSU aims to provide a sense of community and belonging for Black students who attend a predominantly white college.

“Having a Black Student Union is literally like a haven, a place where you can be with other people who—even if they don’t look like you if they’re not Black—they at least understand what you’re going through, or at least are willing to understand and empathize with you,” Urey said.

Along with representing Black students, BSU educates others about the history and culture of the Black diaspora. Dr. Piper Kendrix Williams recently held a lecture on Afrofuturism at a general body meeting, the theme BSU chose for Black History Month. Educational opportunities like this one and a recent trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture are highlights of the organization.

Urey said the recent Afrofuturism lecture had a good reception, but it is difficult to get students interested in lecture-style events. To combat this, Urey said they incorporate entertainment into the educational aspect.

For the upcoming “Evening in New Orleans” event, there will be a teaching on the history of New Orleans and student performances. BSU’s newly formed Lionettes is making its debut on this occasion.

BSU represents not only African American culture but other nationalities as well. Urey said, as president, she wants to include the different groups that make up Black culture, from the Caribbean to the different parts of Africa. However, she said the union tries to focus on Black American experiences.

“It’s very needed at every college just to uplift Black students, specifically let them know you can get your degree, you can succeed here and we’re here to support you socially and emotionally,” Urey said.

BSU frequently collaborates with other organizations that represent people of color, such as the Association of Students for Africa, the Vietnamese Student Association, Union Latina and the College’s Intercultural Affairs. Urey said BSU also hopes to coordinate with Princeton University’s BSU and other local unions.

The College’s BSU office is located in Brower Student Center in Room 203, and Urey said the door is always open. She said it is important for the union to act as a resource for students of color, even if they are not Black, because of the added challenges they face in college.

"When you’re the only Black person in class, which was my entire experience as a history major, it feels like you have to represent all Black when you speak,” Urey said.

Urey said she wants people to know that BSU is not just for one group of people but is open to everyone.