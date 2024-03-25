Student strategies for studying at the College

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

Studying can be a time consuming and difficult process. Whether for a class, an approaching exam, a quiz, or just to further knowledge, studying can be a great skill to improve upon throughout one’s college experience. Being able to properly study can promote further success and knowledge in a given subject.

Junior civil engineering major Gloria Afotey implements a study skill called active recall. “I do this by reattempting class examples or homeworks/quizzes on my own and summarizing the steps needed to successfully complete them,” said Afotey.

Afotey also sets timers to keep track of pace, as well as referring back to notes when struggling with a topic to compare back to the active recall summary. She also finds it helpful to study with friends, where they attempt to teach each other and compare processes throughout the sessions.

Being able to communicate and ask for help from people within and outside your major can also be beneficial when studying. New perspectives can be offered, as well as more people holding you accountable for your pace and progress.

Finding study habits that work for you can be challenging. Trying different methods until you find one that sticks can be beneficial and give you a better understanding of what works and what does not work for your habits. Trial and error can be a long and frustrating process, especially with exams approaching, but the end result proves worth it.

Along with finding what works for you in an individual setting, seeking out resources may also help. The College provides both in-person and online tutoring that can fit into even the busiest of schedules. Both of these services can be found on the College’s website.

The in-person tutoring service offered at the College can be scheduled online, and one can decide between group sessions or one-on-one sessions, depending on the learning style of each individual. Having another explanation of a topic that may be challenging may unlock a new understanding of that topic.

Another great resource to seek out when looking for better studying habits and tips is your community advisor. Advice from a more experienced college student can provide information and methods that one may not have thought of or known about on their own.

Freshman psychology major Katie Rogina said she keeps her studying habits simple. “Going to the library and listening to music” is something Rogina has found beneficial while studying, keeping her focused and on track throughout the session.

Keeping it simple or creating a more complex system are both methods of studying that may work for different individuals.

Studying, whether through flashcards, lecture notes, practice tests, active recall or homework is a key to success throughout college. Being able to define your own habits and what works best for you may help in the long run as exams approach and classes get more difficult. Learning these skills early on can create constant habits that help throughout your college experience.