TCNJam: A student-led organization full of fundraising and fun

By Jessica Samborsky

Correspondent

TCNJam is a well-known, student-led organization on campus that raises money for the Be Positive Foundation, aiming to “lessen the financial burden that is so often caused by childhood cancer by assisting families financially, raising awareness and funding research,” according to the TCNJam website.

The Be Positive, or B+, Foundation honors the life of Andrew McDonough who battled leukemia before passing away on July 14, 2007 at the age of 14. Andrew’s B+ blood type became his family and friends’ motto throughout his fight against childhood cancer – to “Be Positive,” according to the Be Positive Foundation website.

The fundraising for the B+ Foundation takes place year round through the hosting of events that aid with the raising of money. One event that occurred March 3rd was Racing to Raise, which consisted of a 5K, which was the club’s first time ever hosting one. The race turned out to be a massive success, with over 130 people signing up to participate.

Other events that TCNJam is hosting include a flag football tournament towards the end of March and their most anticipated celebration of the year on April 13: TCNJam Dance Marathon 2024, which will consist of six hours of nonstop celebration.

Jessica Szpila, a junior elementary education and english major who is also special events chair of TCNJam, is a student who transferred to the College last year and explained her decision to be a crucial member of TCNJam.

“Last year, I transferred here and was looking to get involved. As I discovered TCNJam, I was interested in what they do and the impact they make,” said Szpila. “I wanted to be a part of it and signed up to be a special events chair for the E-board. It was the best decision I have ever made and I always tell people to get involved in the club.”

Szpila said one of the best parts of the club is being able to make a difference in a child’s life.

“We are kids helping kids and it is so rewarding to be able to help these families through just fundraising,” said Szpila.

The main goal of TCNJam is to grow the club with the addition of new members who are determined to lead TCNJam to a legacy.

“We want to grow TCNJam and for people to know what it is in order to guide them into a state of awareness and become interested,” stated Szpila.

Another goal the fundraising group has is to end up reaching six figures – and to raise the most money out of other college campuses contributing to the B+ Foundation.

Based on the progress made thus far, TCNJam is heading in the right direction. With students showing more interest in the club, TCNJam will be able to raise even more money for the families in need of helping their children fight childhood cancer!