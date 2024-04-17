Alumni Adventures: Doreen Marshall's journey to nonprofit leadership

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

It is no secret that many alumni of the College go on to have successful careers, but one that stands out is that of Doreen Marshall. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1994 and master's in 1996, Marshall has an incredibly impactful and impressive career doing work in nonprofit organizations for both suicide prevention and eating disorders.

Marshall recounted her experience at the College, outlining the connections and experiences she gained in her years here.

“My years at TSC were pivotal for me in so many ways. In addition to receiving a great education that has served me well in the years that followed, I met lifelong friends while living on Wolfe 10, Travers 8 and Community Commons [now Eickhoff Hall] as an undergrad and in Norsworthy as a graduate assistant,” Marshall told The Signal. “I also learned the importance of community and taking what you learned to make the world a better place, a value that I feel was embodied in many of the mentors and colleagues I met at TSC/TCNJ.”

Marshall expressed her gratitude for the education and community she gained at the College. “I landed at TSC in 1990 not knowing what the years ahead would hold, and they have been amazing, due in large part to the foundation that TSC provided,” she said.

Serving as a founding member and president of Delta Phi Epsilon, as well as student government president for her class, Marshall left her mark on the College long before her career began.

As an undergraduate student, Marshall majored in philosophy and English. However, her career path was shifted in 1995 as she was completing her master's degree.

“While I was completing my MA degree in 1995, I experienced the suicide death of a loved one,” Marshall recounted, “and that refocused my career trajectory on serving those most impacted by mental health concerns and ensuring that those who were working with those with mental health concerns had the resources, training and information needed to best serve them.”

Marshall then dedicated her time to gaining her doctorate in counseling psychology at Georgia State University, specializing in suicide prevention, intervention, aftercare, trauma and co-occurring mental health concerns.

Rather than letting the weight of an unthinkable tragedy take her down, Marshall took that experience and proceeded to make a positive impact on many other lives.

Following her graduation, Marshall began her work in suicide prevention, both volunteer and paid. She worked for several years in the Trenton area as a mental health clinician at SERV Behavioral Health Services. It was in 2014 when her nonprofit journey began, as she joined the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as the senior director of education and prevention, vice president of programs and vice president of mission engagement.

In 2023, Marshall shifted her career, taking the role of chief executive officer of the National Eating Disorder Association. The association is a nonprofit dedicated to providing information and resources, raising awareness, advancing science and research, and advocating for change to help those impacted by eating disorders, which impact 30 million people in the United States.

“I hope that TSC alumni around the country can support our work to help those among us that are impacted (or supports someone impacted) by eating disorders,” Marshall said.

Marshall has taken the unthinkable and transformed it into a career that may have helped thousands. From her time at the College to now, Marshall has succeeded at displaying just how impactful an alumnus of the College can be, leading the path of success for those to come.