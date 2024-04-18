TCNJ Caribbean Student Association: A new student organization focused on different cultures in the Caribbean

By Jessica Samborsky

Staff Writer

Joining the 230-plus student organizations at the College, the Caribbean Student Association held its first meeting on March 27. The Caribbean Student Association, known as CaribSA, is a newly formed organization that educates and embraces different cultures, countries and cuisines in the Caribbean.

On Feb. 3, freshman nursing major Keenyah Reid pitched the idea to start the Caribbean Student Association. Originally, the organization was going to be called the Jamaican Student Association. However, members of the club decided it would be more inclusive to involve all countries in the Caribbean since there is a large diaspora of students of Caribbean descent at the College.

During the first interest meeting, the executive board members introduced themselves as well as the club by giving a brief presentation welcoming students, explaining what exactly the organization is about and why students should join. Following the brief introduction to the club, the students played Kahoot!, answering some questions about different countries of the Caribbean. The students who ended up in the top three places at the end of the game won a bag full of prizes.

Reid said her favorite part of being a member of the CaribSA is seeing how such a small idea can reach such a broad audience.

“From the interest meeting, we realized how many people were really interested in having this organization on campus,” said Reid, “and it really warms my and the rest of the members’ hearts that people are finding this to be their community as well.”

The Caribbean Student Association is an organization where students of Caribbean descent can feel more at home.

“I was not really as involved with my Caribbean culture,” said Tariah Pitts, a freshman public health major. “So, being part of this organization has given me a sense of belonging on this campus that I did not have before.”

Pitts said her favorite part of being a member of CaribSA is the community. “Just being able to share, hear other people’s experiences and learn more about the cultures is what makes being part of this community amazing,” Pitts said.

In future meetings, several topics regarding Caribbean culture will be covered, such as the traditions and cuisines in each Caribbean country.

“One meeting we might be focusing on Haitian culture, which would result in our collaboration with the Haitian Student Association,” Reid explained. “We would have a brief educational session where we are teaching about the history of Haiti and then inform members of the cuisine there.”

Joining CaribSA also exposes members to various opportunities. In addition to learning more about Caribbean culture, there will be leadership opportunities in the future for those who develop a strong interest in running for the executive board.

CaribSA’s mission affects not only those who identify with Caribbean culture but also those in broader communities. “CaribSA is just not about us,” said Pitt. “We care about the community beyond us. Every time we fundraise, we are going to put it in our bylaw that 20% goes to a cause that we have yet to decide. We want to encourage TCNJ students and other organizations that it is not just about TCNJ but broader communities as well.”

If you are interested in learning about Caribbean culture, you can follow CaribSA on Instagram at @tcnj_caribsa.