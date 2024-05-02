The Rathskeller: A long-lasting legacy of community at the College

The Rat was replaced by what is now Traditions (Photo by Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor).

By Kayla Del

Correspondent

It’s a typical Friday night at the Rathskeller. Tables fill with groups of friends enjoying bar food and live music, unwinding after a long week of classes. The room echoes with laughter and conversation, the venue emerging as more than just an on campus dining spot.

The Rathskeller, fondly known as “The Rat,” was a pub-like establishment and casual hangout spot widely regarded by students as the best place to eat on campus. Before closing in 2015 to make way for a $38 million renovation of the Brower Student Center, the Rat was a social hub for students at the College.

Even in the years post-graduation, the Rat is remembered by alumni as an iconic spot on the College’s old campus. The casual, social atmosphere provided students with a break from classes and academic pressures.

“It was a centralized place to grab a drink or bite with friends or alumni,” said Jennifer Randolph ‘11. “I loved a Friday post-class beer with a friend after a long week and it did not require re-grouping elsewhere off campus.”

A quick place to meet friends and grab the unanimous fan favorite meal, a buffalo chicken wrap, the Rat was culturally significant to the student experience.

In reminiscing on their times at the Rat, enjoying a beer with friends stood out to alumni as a cherished ritual for students of legal drinking age.

“The best thing about the Rat was the Shock Top, it just tasted better,” said Kristen Branham ‘11.

The lively environment and unparalleled menu at the Rat made many students feel like they did not need to go off-campus for entertainment. The sense of community emanating from the venue represented the quintessential college experience.

“Every week, there was a tradition for the seniors of my sorority to meet at 7 p.m. for a beer before our weekly 8 p.m. chapter meeting,” said Sarah Stefanelli ‘13. “When I think of the Rat, I think of these nights, particularly that spring when our college responsibilities were winding down and our real-life responsibilities didn’t yet begin.”

This experience of camaraderie was enhanced by the musical acts and comedy shows put on in the venue. According to a welcome week edition of The Signal from 2012, a section of the College Union Board coordinated performances of lesser-known artists at the Rat every Friday and the first Tuesday of every month, free of charge for students.

Live music was a crucial part of the Rat’s ambiance. Entertainment included performances by the College’s jazz ensemble during the week and local bands on the weekends. Scott Randolph ‘82 went to the Rat “for a beer and a conversation,” but his favorite memory of the venue was playing there with his band, Dash Weaver.

An old flyer hung around campus to promote Dash Weaver playing a gig at the Rat in 1981 (Photo courtesy of Kristen Branham).

Beyond its live music scene, the Rat held a multitude of events. From student-led stand-up comedy nights to student organization fundraising events and celebrations for special occasions, the venue was home to an array of experiences.

For generations of students, the Rat served as more than just a place to eat: It represented a loved tradition that encompassed the heart and community of the College as a whole.

“It was the only spot of its kind on campus,” said Stefanelli. “There wasn’t another place to grab a beer or curly fries quite as good. It was subtly in the corner of the student center, yet in the center of it all.”

After the student center renovation, the Rat was replaced by what is now Traditions. While the buffalo chicken wrap is still a popular menu item and the venue hosts occasional events, the environment of the Rat remains unparalleled and lives on as a notable part of the College’s history.