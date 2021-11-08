Colin’s Jost’s relatable humor rallies the crowd at CUB fall comedy, spontaneous phone call to Pete Davidson

By Alessia Contuzzi

Correspondent

From nightlife to college to Pete Davidson, Colin Jost brought his best to Kendall Hall on Friday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. With almost every seat filled, Jost related to and interacted with the students, giving everyone a good laugh.

(Photo courtesy of Liz Osekavage/photo editor) (Photo courtesy of Liz Osekavage/photo editor)

As a well-known actor, comedian and head writer for the hit show “Saturday Night Live,” students were excited when the College Union Board (CUB) announced his performance for Friday night. Kerri McCarthy, a freshman criminology major, has a great appreciation for his words, so she had high hopes for the show.

“Colin Jost has been one of my favorite comedians,” McCarthy said. “I love watching his bits on ‘Weekend Update’ and I love his book ‘A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.’”

Steven Castillo, comedian and writer for SNL, started off the night and got the crowd going with a few skits relating to life struggles and popular songs. When Jost appeared on stage, the crowd went wild.

McCarthy, along with the rest of the students’ expectations, were exceeded as they heard Jost’s hilarious unreleased “Saturday Night Live” sketches and “Weekend Update” jokes that were never aired. He related to students on a personal level as he told stories about his own college experience, specifically about his roommates. He explained how his roommates tried to be quiet in the morning while they actually opened the drawers loudly and played music.

“I most relate to banging around in the dorm room because I do that to my roommate every time I have an 8 a.m. class,” McCarthy said.

As Jost cracked jokes about current events and everyday struggles, he was able to connect with the students and speak personally to some members of the crowd. He even participated in the Taylor Ham vs. pork roll and Pat’s vs. Geno’s debates that thrive here at the College; he calls it pork roll and likes Pat’s better.

The icing on the cake was his spontaneous phone call to Pete Davidson, the well-known actor and cast member of SNL. As Jost was answering questions about his life, SNL and Pete Davidson, the crowd erupted in excitement and convinced Jost to call him. Davidson returned the missed call while Jost was still on stage to give the students some simple yet funny advice.

“Wear a condom!” Davidson said.

This sporadic short phone call was the perfect closure for the show and captured the true electricity of the night. Joe Cipolla, a freshman technology and engineering education major, enjoyed the comedy and anticipates the next CUB event.

This show was especially memorable for those first years and transfers as it was their first comedy here. With energy high, students left the show laughing and looking forward to sharing all of the details of the College’s own “Friday Night Live.”

“I think he was a good choice because he is funny; the show was really funny,” Cipolla said. “I laughed the most when Pete Davidson gave us some great advice, [and] I am excited for the next performance.”