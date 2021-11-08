Fantasy Football Week 2: Starts and Sits

By Keving Long

Columnist

The season is now underway, and I have the answers to your questions on all positions.

With fantasy drafts out of the way and the season in full swing, more and more questions are being asked and answered each week. I have looked over the results of each game and come up with my top starts and sits for week two of the NFL. Now that the season is underway, I will be expanding my analysis to include all potential fantasy positions to cater to those who will be dealing with bye weeks going forward.

Starts

Jameis Winston (Vs. CAR)

Few people believed that Jameis Winston would be able to replicate Drew Brees’ success in New Orleans, but a five touchdown game from Winston and the Saints seems to have proven his value as New Orleans’ QB1. If you are looking for a new QB this week, Winston might be your guy against an inexperienced Carolina defense.

Melvin Gordon III (Vs. JAX)

Having a less crowded backfield after the departure of Phillip Lindsay proved beneficial for the production of Gordon, who boasted over 100 rush yards and a TD against a formidable Giants defense. Add him into your lineups this week against Jacksonville’s lackluster at best defense.

Ceedee Lamb (Vs. LAC)

Dak Prescott looked completely healthy in the season opener against Tampa, continuing to rack up monster numbers in the passing game. While Amari Cooper had a bigger day, Lamb still managed to top 100 yards while hauling in 1 TD. With Michael Gallup now confirmed to be out for week two, Lamb looks to continue the strong start to their second season against the Chargers.

TJ Hockenson (Vs. GB)

Even with new QB Jared Goff, TJ Hockenson nearly topped 100 yards in the season opener against the 49ers, topping off the stellar performance with a TD and a two point conversion. Green Bay’s defense struggled with stopping TE Juwan Johnson in week one, so Hockenson is a must start going into week two.

Cardinals D/ST (Vs. MIN)

One of the most surprising developments of Week one was the Cardinal’s defense bottling up the stacked Titans offense. If they can continue this momentum going into week two against a similarly explosive Viking’s offense, the Cardinals will prove their value as a starting fantasy D/ST.

Tyler Bass (Vs. MIA)

Looking for kickers to start is not usually on everyone’s mind, but Buffalo’s offense brings numerous opportunities for Bass to send the rock through the uprights. If you are looking for a kicker, check free agency for Bass.

Sits

Aaron Rodgers (Vs. DET)

Be it a mind game to get traded, or the true decline of an all-time great, there is no denying how disappointing Rodgers’ performance in the blowout loss to the Saints was. While last year’s MVP will likely turn things around going forward, I suggest finding a QB off free agency to fill in for week two.

All 49ers Running Backs (Vs. PHI)

The 49ers tend to play mind games when it comes to which RB will get the largest workload in a game. Depth charts, analyst reports and insider info means nothing as the position group is plagued by injury and numerous other questions about who will suit up. After Raheem Mostert went down, the team turned to rookie Elijah Mitchell. Start him at your own risk, as there is definitely a high reward in store for those who can figure out the mind of Kyle Shanahan.

Robby Anderson (Vs. NO)

I admit, I am personally high on Anderson. His huge touchdown catch made starting him in the Flex worthwhile for me, but the low target share still poses questions about how effective he will be going forward. If you are struggling to find a player for your Flex, consider looking elsewhere before settling here.

Hunter Henry (Vs. NYJ)

The Patriots brought in two potential TE1 calibur players this offseason to help rookie QB Mac Jones settle into the league, with these additions came questions on which NE tight end would take the top spot come week one. Suspicions have been confirmed by Jonnu Smith’s usage over Henry in the opener against Miami. While I cannot recommend starting either TE, stay further away from Hunter Henry this week.

Chiefs D/ST (Vs. BAL)

A week two matchup against another strong AFC North team brings another week where the Chiefs’ defense should remain on the bench or in free agency. I suggest streaming based on matchups this week and trying to look elsewhere.

Josh Lambo (Vs. DEN)

With struggling teams usually come productive kickers. Unfortunately, Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo had a slow day, missing his only field goal, making his only points of the night come from extra points. Look over the league for other kickers this week.



