How a TikTok-famous pug is helping us decide the fate of our day

Student writes on her dry-erase board each morning if it will be a “bones” or “no bones,” depending on if a TikTok famous pug stands that day (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Copeland).

By Alexandra Copeland

Correspondent

Noodle, a 13-year-old pug, was able to stand up today. Therefore, it will be a good day. It is a bones day.

Noodle has recently become a TikTok sensation when his owner, Jonathan Graziano, 30, began to post daily videos of the dog’s ability to stand. When the pug stands, Graziano rules the day as a “bones” day, and when he flops over, it is considered a “no bones day.”

Noodle’s ability to stand does not only deem the day as “bones” or “no bones,” but it is also a deciding factor in the mood of the day.

In his TikTok from Oct. 13, Graziano responded to his dog’s inability to stand by telling his viewers: “It’s a no bones day, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think that just means you have permission to flop on plans or activities if you don’t want to do them.”

Using the phrase “bones” or “no bones” has become increasingly popular at the College. Many students have been using the phrase to describe their day as productive or laid-back, and it has become increasingly understood throughout the student population.

Instagram poll on whether students at the College are aware of the bones/no Bones trend (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Copeland).

In a poll conducted by The Signal, 61 students reported being familiar with the trend, compared to only 18 students who were unaware of it.

The increasing awareness of this trend at the College is not only a product of students following Graziano on TikTok. The pug often appears on students’ “For You Page,” which shows TikTok users videos that are tailored to their interests. Students are also hearing about the trend through conversations they have on campus.

“I don’t actively check Noodle’s TikToks, but they usually come up on my ‘For You Page,’ or I hear it from someone else,” said sophomore English major Sophia Petrane.

Kaitlyn Calderaro, a sophomore early education and English major, includes if it is a “bones” or “no bones” day on a dry-erase board on the door of her dorm room. She described how students’ experiences in a day may be validated by seeing whether it is a “bones” or “no bones” day when passing by.

“It’s like a sense of unity on our floor,” said Calderaro. “It’s a universal horoscope.”

Public health major Manasi Palle agreed with this sense of validation that the videos provide.

“If I was having a bad day and I found out it was a no bones day, I’d be like ‘oh it makes sense,’” said Palle.

Although a “no bones” day may sound synonymous with a “bad” day, many students interpret it as a personal day. When students describe their day as “no bones,” it often entails less productivity and a more laid-back feel.

Kelly Biancamano, a junior early childhood education and iStem major, said, “I think of a ‘no bones’ day as more of a self-care kind of day. I will wear sweats, self-care and treat myself more. If it’s a ‘bones’ day, I’ll be more productive and it encourages me to do more.”

Noodle’s videos are just one of the countless examples of how quickly trends spread across teenagers and young adults. From TikTok dances to challenges, the app has created a modern way for the age group to communicate and relate to each other. Who knew that a pug would have such an impact?