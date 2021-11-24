Singer-songwriter Lisa Heller and Halogens take the stage for Cub Alt event

By Shivani Srivastava

Staff Writer

In another event of the semester, Cub Alt presented Lisa Heller with Halogens as the opening act. The event took place on Nov. 16, 8 p.m. in the Brower Student Center, room 225E.

As Halogens was setting up in the room, College students waited in the lobby, eager to see what the event had in store.

“I’m looking forward to the intimate setting between the musicians and the audience,” said Grace Reynoso, a senior communications major. “I believe it adds to the experience when you can have a conversation with the artists after they perform.”

Even though all members of Halogens could not make the show, singer-guitarist Zach Henry started the event off strong, performing songs from their recently released LP: “Your Being Weird,” including the tracks “Talking Shit,” “Sit Around,” and “Burnout.” In between songs, Henry conversed with the audience and talked about the inspiration behind each song, allowing them to connect with the lyrics and message.

After Henry finished his set, Lisa Heller took the stage with her accompanying band and sang songs from her hit EP “is anyone listening,” including the songs “is anyone listening,” “18” and “pity party.” Heller even performed an unreleased song called “Cheetos and Coke” to the audience, which she announced to be about body image issues. The audience especially enjoyed the song “18,” which Heller brought to life as she sang while playing the keyboard.

Both artists displayed clear passion as they sang their hearts out to songs with meaningful and relatable lyrics, which left the audience wanting more after the event was over.

(Photo Courtesy of Shivani Srivastava)

“I came to this event because I wanted to expose myself to a genre I don’t usually listen to, and I’m glad I did,” said David Mothy, a sophomore biology major. “I’ll be checking out more music from them after the event.”

CUB Alt underwent a long planning and contracting process to bring on the artists, basing their decisions on student suggestions and personal knowledge of alternative music.

“We thank those who have come out so far this semester to experience some awesome shows,” said Patrick Riordan, a senior marketing major on the executive board of CUB Alt.

CUB Alt has one more event left for the fall semester, so be sure to stay tuned at their instagram @tcnjalt!



