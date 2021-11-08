The 73rd Emmy awards bring color to the red carpet

By Paulina Grodzki

Staff Writer

One of the most recognized award shows of the year is the Emmy Awards, which honor the most dedicated actors, writers, and directors in the television industry. On Sept. 19, celebrities dazzled the red carpet in ensembles in fun colors and unique silhouettes. Below are my favorites, as well as my picks for best-dressed male and female of the night.

In pink: Kerri Russell

Actress Kerri Russell shimmered in pink across the Emmy Award red carpet. In a Zuhair Murad V-neck dress covered in feathers and jewels, her dress combined the 1920s boa with a beautiful bedazzled dress.

In red: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought a Jessica Rabbit-styled Christina Ottaviano dress to the Emmy Awards. In a beautiful burgundy color, the long sleeveless dress made a confident and grandeur fashion statement across the red carpet, like Catherine Zeta-Jones certainly showed us the red carpet. Accessorized with a large diamond necklace and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, she completed her look with a matching pair of burgundy heels.

In orange: Johnathan Groff

“Hamilton” actor, Jonathan Groff, won not only an Emmy Award at this year’s event, but surely won the best-dressed in orange. In a Paul Smith orange-brown suit with a black collared shirt and tie, Emmy winner of the “Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie,” he brought a classic suit to color.

In yellow: Anya Taylor-Joy

“The Queen’s Gambit” actress, Anya-Taylor Joy, shined in a yellow, sleek Dior Haute Couture outfit at the 2021 Emmy Awards. In a white satin dress with a vibrant yellow long-trailed wrap cardigan, she struck luxury at the awards show after an eventful night. Her most recognized work, “The Queen’s Gambit,” brought 11 Emmys home from 18 nominations, in outstanding work for the limited series including music composition, production design, casting, picture editing, and more.

In green: Kaley Cuoco

Within the category of green attire, Kaley Cuoco certainly amazed attendees of the Emmys in a bright neon green dress by Vera Wang. With a more youthful look, her spaghetti strap and slit rose-embedded gown, brought a more “trendy” or modern look to the red carpet, compared to more extravagant looks at the event. Cuoco accessorized with a watch and earrings from De Beers Jewelers.

In blue: Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis suited up in “blue” glamour, in his blue velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. With a big smile as his best accessory, the “Ted Lasso” actor was joyed after winning “Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.” His show also won for “Outstanding Comedy Series.”

In purple: Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer certainly won with the most “grand” outfit of the night in a stunning purple dress. This dazzling Christian Siriano dress with the long ruffled train gave me the modern-princess look that I’ve been waiting for at red carpet events. I’ll be waiting for the next princess movie, with Nicole Byer as the lead in her Emmy 2021 dress.

In black: Billy Porter

Fashion icon Billy Porter wore an elegant black outfit that looked like something out of an art exhibit. He turned heads in a head-to-toe black ensemble by Ashi Studio with dramatic layered wings on the sleeves. He tied the look together with extravagant Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Multicolor: Angela Bassett

We’ve seen one-colored dresses and classic black suits, but Angela Bassett combined colors to create a chic yet dramatic look. The all-black dress from Greta Constantine was complimented with a hot pink ruffle from the side to the top of the dress. This gown is certainly one that stood out to me. A hot pink ruffle on a classic black dress added just the right amount of drama to the carpet.

Light color: Allison Janney

Allison Janney brought much-needed pastels to the red carpet — from colors of white, beige, gold, and neon — Allison Janney is certainly the best candidate for this category. Her all-white Azzi & Osta dress, with a shoulder cut and scarf, brings an Oscar-worthy outfit to the Emmy Awards this year. Along with the glamorous dress, she accessorized with a Tyler Ellis’ Aimee handheld purse.

Best-Dressed Duo: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Among all of the couples gathered at the Emmy Awards, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe definitely win the award for best-dressed duo. Sterling K. Brown, in a custom-made Tom Ford tuxedo accessorized with a IWC watch. He also showed up in an iconic accessory he never attends an Emmy red carpet without -sunglasses. The actor won “Outstanding Narrator” in the series “Lincoln: Divided We Stand”. His wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe dazzled in a classic little black dress by Sebastian Gunawan with a dramatic train.

Best Female in Suit: Samira Wiley

Looking like something out of a “Men in Black'' movie scene, “secret agent” Samira Wiley brought a more feminine twist to the classic male look on the red carpet. In a black tailored suit with scattered white letters that spelled out “Genny,” the designer of the look, Wiley pairs the fitted suit with a Tyler Ellis’ candy clutch.

Best Male in Suit: Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page turned heads on the red carpet at the Emmys this year in a classically elegant black suit by Giorgio Armani. The elegant take on the simple suit raised the bar for class in the outfits presented at the award show. He adds simple, yet essential accessories to the carpet by accessorizing with a Longines watch and Cathy Waterman earrings.

Best-Dressed Female: Anya Taylor-Joy

I have to give the award of best dressed female of the night to the iconic Anya Taylor-Joy. In a nude satin Dior gown with a bright yellow train attached, this ensemble was definitely on-brand for the elegant “Queen’s Gambit,” leading lady. She tied the look together with a classy updo, a red lip, and Tiffany jewels.

Best-Dress Male: Billy Porter

Well deserving of this award, Billy Porter brings class and extravagance to every red carpet he attends. With his dramatic twist to a classic black outfit, Porter was able to make an extraordinary outfit look luxurious, elegant and tempting to the eye (and to buy).

Worst-Dressed: Aidy Bryant

On the red carpet, many people wore something that was unmatched by the winner of that category. But the one person who certainly did not get the memo about formal attire was Aidy Bryant. The actress brought along a forest green and red dress as well as a red bag and headband, ready to enter a forest fairytale. The outfit was definitely the “odd one out” when compared to the other celebrities at the event.



