The Lucas brothers who co-wrote ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ come to the College

Kenny and Keith Lucas, known as the Lucas Brothers, are both alumni who came to the College on Oct. 20 to talk about their careers, and more specifically, about their Oscar-nominated film, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Photo courtesy of Bill Cardoni).

By Ben Gallanter

Correspondent

The Lucas Brothers, best known for their work co-writing and co-producing the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated film, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” walked onto the Kendall Hall stage and were immediately met with loud applause from the large crowd of students, faculty and other visitors that had gathered to learn more about their lives and careers.

Kenny and Keith Lucas both wearing their “Hi” College buttons during their visit at the College (Photo courtesy of Bill Cardoni).

“Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for six academy awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Song. Actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role award for his performance as Fred Hampton, an African-American civil rights activist during the 1960s. The Lucas brothers were nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Screenplay category.

College alumni Kenny and Keith Lucas graduated in 2007 with degrees in philosophy. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, they spoke to College students, faculty and other interested visitors at 2:15 p.m. in Kendall Hall.

The event began with an introduction to the Lucas brothers made by President Kathryn Foster and Dr. Piper Kendrix Williams, a professor in the College’s English and African-American Studies departments. Dr. Christopher Fisher, a professor in the College’s History and African-American studies departments, was also on the stage throughout the discussion to prompt questions and discuss different topics with the Lucas brothers. Fisher was one of Kenny Lucas’ professors during his time at the College.

“We have been graced with their presence on campus for multiple events,” Foster said.

The conversation with the brothers began with a brief delve into their early lives growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

“We grew up in North Jersey and people always see it as a tragic place, but we were always laughing, having a good time,” Keith Lucas said.

The conversation transitioned into discussing the brothers’ decision to leave law school and pursue careers in comedy and their interest in the film industry.

“It helped that we sucked at law,” Kenny Lucas joked. Keith Lucas added that they always had an interest in film.

The Lucas Brothers discussed their commitment and determination to finish the screenplay of “Judas and the Black Messiah.” When asked how long it took to create their Oscar-nominated film, Keith Lucas shared that “it took nine years, since about 2012.”

The brothers have a passion to create meaningful, impactful films.

“If you are making art that doesn’t challenge people’s thoughts, then you aren’t making art,” Keith Lucas said.

Students and faculty in attendance also appreciated the in-depth discussion with the Lucas brothers, which included discussion of their lives, their work in the film industry and their film’s role in empowering leadership.

“I definitely enjoyed the discussion,” said Serina Montero, a junior interactive multimedia major. “The most insightful part was the question and answer portion of the talk.”

Audience members enjoyed hearing the unique perspectives and opinions of their fellow College students.

“I liked hearing the audience’s questions,” said Amelie Francois, a junior nursing major. “I liked that their thoughts were similar to mine about the movie.”

The audience asked several questions about the brothers’ overall process in writing for films, their possible interest in future film projects related to African-American history and their personal lives and experiences.

“There’s a lot of racism in the industry,” Keith Lucas said, discussing the obstacles that still exist in the film industry for African Americans. “We had to deal with so many assumptions about black filmmakers.”

The conversation included an equal mix of both comical and serious topics that provided an opportunity for students, faculty and visitors to gain insight into the lives and careers of the Lucas brothers.

“If you're fighting for change, that could be revolutionary,” Keith Lucas said.