The top 10 Met Gala looks that stole the carpet

By Paulina Grodzki and Stephanie Afemeku

Staff Writers

The Met Gala, the annual themed fashion show hosted by world-famous celebrities and fashion designers, was brought to light after being postponed last year due to the pandemic. On Sept. 13, the event reopened with previous and new guests of the gala — presenting the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Below, we ranked the top ten outfits of the greatest fashion night of the year.

10. Jennifer Lopez

Ranked at number 10 is J-Lo’s wild west gown. After turning heads at the Venice Film Festival in a Georges Hobeika gown, she made a second grand entrance at The Met in a dashing Western ensemble by Ralph Lauren. She wore a brown and sparkly V-neck dress with a dramatic slit. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat, Navajo silver ring and glittery leather choker. The modern and elegant take on an American persona, the loner cowboy, brought the theme of independence into luxury fashion. It may not be colorful, but the feather shrug and the hat is giving out Zorro vibes.

9. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s retro ensemble from Saint Laurent was a showstopper. Designer Anthony Vaccarello, brought Olivia’s punk-rock style music, into the form of an off-the-shoulder and feather-detailed black catsuit. She walked the Met carpet with black heels and drop earrings. The award-winning artist tied her music with an iconic era of American fashion — 90s grunge. This is the kind of style that should make a comeback.

8. Winnie Harlow

Canadian model and reality star Winnie Harlow brought drama to the Met Gala this year. In a sheer bodysuit and superhero-like cape by Iris Van Herpen, Harlow brought an American classic — superheroes — to a feminine-revealing bodysuit. She decided to go simple with the styling by rocking a simple bob, done by hairstylist Adam Burrel, and jewelry from Jacob & Co.

7. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC)

Politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez excited her community with her presence at the Met Gala. She collaborated with fellow activist Aurora James to create a simple yet outstanding dress. She dazzled the room in an elegant white off-the-shoulder gown, which, on the back read “tax the rich '' in bold, red letters. The simple but bold gown was styled with red and clear heels. The overall outfit brought American issues onto a platform known to have mass publicity, being the risk-taker and independent celebrity to do so, as she was surrounded by very wealthy celebrities who may have not agreed with her statement.

6. Grimes

Canadian singer Grimes found passion in getting to work with one of her favorite designers, Iris van Herpen, at the Met Gala. Inspired by the book and upcoming movie “Dune,” Grimes wore an extraordinary ensemble that brought the idea of science-fiction fashion to life. Creating a “metal face,” as described by Grimes, she used eye contacts, a metal-wired hair updo, and a silver mask to complete her look with her alien-designed dress. She referenced “Dune” within her handheld accessory: a light-up book as well as a sword. With an alien-like warrior dress, she brought the American book to life.

5. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner walked through the museum with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy sheer gown with shoulder pads and gloves. Designer Matthew Williams made this ensemble within 2,500 hours. The whole outfit was inspired by the gown that Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1964 film My Fair Lady. She is a fashion icon that many (including myself and Kendall) are inspired by. A fun fact about Kendall Jenner is that she became the creative director of FWRD, the e-commerce destination.

4. Lilli Reinhart

The “Riverdale” star Lilli Reinhart made her appearance at The Met with a sheer pink corset dress with flowers pinned from the bodice to the train. All of the flowers represented the entire United States, each flower from a state. “50 States proud! Celebrating American Fashion and flowers tonight!" said her designer Christian Siriano. Overall, Reinhart was stoked to walk the carpet into the gala on her birthday that night.

3. Iman

Somali-American fashion model, Iman, brought “light” to the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Collaborating with Harris Reed, he created a fashion piece statement combining the eighteenth century [dress] cages with 1920-themed feather headwear. With over 400 hours and 25 days to complete the corset top, trousers, cage and headpiece, the entire outfit was transported from London to New York City just days before the event. Gold leaves and hand-painted sun rays were found on the hand-sewn dress cage and headpiece. Being over eight feet wide, the dress was accessorized with customized earrings by Rebecca Silva and a gold necklace made for Iman, after her late husband — David Bowie’s — death. This elegant yet extravagant dress definitely made a statement on the red carpet.

2. Lil Nas X

American rapper Lil Nas X presented the hardships of the start of his rap career, in the music industry, through his look at the Met Gala. In a three-part show, he imitated royalty and reality within his complete outfit, designed by Versace. First, the cloak represented protection in “one’s shell,” as mentioned by Nas in his experience of his career uprising. The underlying layer, gold armor, presented himself breaking out (of this shell) as a proud queer man. Lastly, his gold and black shimmering bodysuit revealed his identity and the becoming of his one true self. With over 1,000 hours of work, Nas also themed his outfit with his upcoming album Montero, being released three days after the gala. Like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X brought music culture to fashion, while also making a bold statement.

1. Billie Eilish

American singer, Billie Eilish, brought Old Hollywood back into the twenty-first century. Inspired by Marilyn Monroe and by the “holiday barbie” (as stated by Eilish), Oscar de la Renta designed the nude-colored corset dress accompanied by a dramatic train. With a completely new look of fashion and hair in 2021, Eilish found this Met Gala to showcase a side to her the public doesn’t see. She styled her outfit with vintage Cartier jewelry archived from 1951. Billie’s ensemble not only portrayed American elegance but brought body positivity to her young fans.



