BFA Senior Solo Show Exhibition presents the work of two senior art majors

Collection of artwork at the BFA Senior Solo Show Exhibition. Kailee Lockwood created the two art pieces on the top and Carly McKenzie created the two two art pieces on the bottom (photos courtesy of Shivani Srivastava).

By Shivani Srivastava

Staff Writer

In another showcase for the fall semester, BFA Senior Solo Show Exhibition presents senior art majors Carly McKenzie and Kailee Lookwood. The exhibition takes place from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10 in the Art and Multimedia (AIMM) Building, room 111.

As a part of their fall professional practices class, seniors prepare for their Senior Solo exhibitions for which they produce a body of work to showcase in the exhibition space.

(Photo courtesy of Shivani Srivastava).

Kailee Lockwood presents “Impasto,” a show exhibiting a series of paintings based on her explorations of color, texture and depth within painting.

“I strive to experiment with different painting styles to push myself past my limitations, and I do so through the exploration of color and abstract expressionism,” wrote Lockwood in her Artist Statement, displayed next to her work.

In “Impasto,” Lockwood uses oil paint, acrylic paint, hot glue, food coloring, India ink and molding paste to achieve the desired texture and color for her paintings.

Carly McKenzie presents “Of the Past,” a show exhibiting three antique-inspired toys and three screenprints. Inspired by the late 20th century, McKenzie hopes to invoke nostalgia in the audience as they view the toys and prints exhibited. As a multimedia artist, she used a variety of materials and practices, including wood, resin, clay, screenprinting, and mold making and casting. Moreover, her show includes interactive and playful kinetic toys to bring the animals’ remarkable stories to life.

“I want viewers to have an intimate and physical connection to these pieces. I invite the viewer to touch and play with these toys in a way that may revert them back to childhood,” McKenzie wrote in her Artist Statement.

(Photo courtesy of Shivani Srivastava).

On the day of the opening, the artists explained their works as family and students trickled in.

“Walking through the gallery was a wonderful experience as I read about the inspiration and meaning behind each work of art,” said Esha Kode, a sophomore psychology major. “I will be checking out (the artists’) instagrams to see more art from them.”

The show allows these young artists to gain experience with planning a gallery exhibition and putting together a portfolio. They work diligently to prepare an excellent presentation for the audience, which also serves as preparation for their BFA exhibition that will take place in the spring.

“The artists do most of the work. They have to create their work, obviously, but they also do all the other tasks associated with putting together an exhibition,” said Margaret Pezalla-Granlund, the director of the College Art Gallery. “They design posters, write the press release, have a publicity plan, host a reception and they install the artwork themselves. They really put a lot of effort into the show.”

Be sure to check out Lockwood’s and McKenzie’s work in room 111 and be on the lookout for the following Senior Solo Exhibitions!