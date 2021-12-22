‘Encanto’ review: Latest Disney film teaches us to live authentically

By Lea Pichardo

Staff Writer

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ released its newest animated feature “Encanto” in theaters on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day. The movie lived up to every expectation I had. “Encanto” is refreshingly comedic while also powerful, serving as a reminder that the act of storytelling is intrinsic to living a good life because stories can remind us of what is truly important.

In “Encanto,” viewers are introduced to the Madrigal family, all of whom possess extraordinary magical powers, except for the bespectacled heroine and main character, Maribel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz). Initially, there is no explanation for why this is. At a young age, every family member receives a door that leads to an extra room under the roof of an emotionally expressive and enchanted house, affectionately referred to as Casita. Opening the door reveals what the child’s gift is. The child then uses that gift in service to the family’s mission. They must use their power to ensure that the small Colombian town they live in thrives and is protected. Maribel’s door disappeared the moment she touched the doorknob. So, surrounded by people who can heal, grow gorgeous flowers, carry buildings on their shoulders due to super strength, control the weather, shapeshift, speak to animals and even see into the future, Maribel understandably struggles to recognize her worth. The story begins when Maribel starts seeing dark cracks in the foundation of the enchanted home their family lives in. She realizes that it’s a threat to her family’s legacy and their current powers, and decides to do something about it.

“Encanto” teaches a lesson on what it means to be extraordinary, but the film is also so much more than that. It is a story about a broken family that must find a way to be whole again. It is a story about embracing change with open arms. It’s a lesson about how living life authentically requires courage more than anything because to live authentically means to do so no matter what’s at stake. So, the characters must face their fears, reveal their secrets and express their pain. The movie does an incredible job of exploring human nature. Any exploration into the lies we tell ourselves about what exactly the greater good is will undoubtedly force us to take a good look at ourselves, at how we have influenced others, and at our lives. Have we done enough? Have we positively impacted the world? Can we do more, and if so, what more can we do?

Also, I would like to note that the animation is incredible. The characters are very expressive, the color scheme is vibrant and vivid, and the way certain shots are angled or presented makes the story not only easy to follow but also incredibly real. I applaud the animators and the writers for bringing so many different characters to life.

After watching “Encanto,” I will do all I can to remember that life is lived to the fullest only when there is room for imperfection and only when love, of any nature, is present.

