I just wanna go back to 1999: CUB’s Nineteen Ninety Nooner

By Madison Fahmy

Correspondent

A Dance Dance Revolution machine, a CD painting station, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air playing on a projector and sheets upon sheets of Lisa Frank stickers. Piles of face gems with a mirror right next to them, buckets of thread and beads for friendship bracelets, and “Wonderwall” by Oasis blasting from the speakers. While this sounds like a scene straight out of the 90s, it was what one was met with once stepping into room 225 of the Brower Student Center Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. for CUB’s Nineteen Ninety Nooner.

“I like how diverse it is; you can do a bunch of different things,” said Annabel Schulze, a junior psychology major, as she threaded lettered beads onto a long string of white thread. Diverse it was, with one table brimming with nostalgic snacks such as Cosmic Brownies, Scooby Snacks and Pixie Sticks, one table with magic 8-ball keychains, and one table filled with rainbow scratch paper sheets that designs were being carved into with small wooden sticks.

However, it was much more than the activities themselves that those in attendance enjoyed.

“I like that they create the [‘90s] vibes. They have the balloons, and streamers, and the old music playing,” said Schulze. “They created the experience.”

Hannah Herschu, a junior nursing major, agreed.

“I’d say I like the attention to detail,” said Herschu. She gestured to the projector screen with “Friends” plastered upon it and said, “Like the old shows playing.” When discussing her favorite part of the event, she said, “definitely the music.”

Schulze and Herschu were not the only ones enjoying the music. Nearly every person there was moving or bobbing their head along to the songs in some way. From “Destiny’s Child” to “Oasis” to “No Doubt,” the soundtrack for the CUB nooner created a sort of time capsule that everyone was looking into, that everyone could become a part of.

This nooner was the first event organized and planned by Bella Trucco, a junior communications major, who is new to the CUB E-board.

“I started planning it in August I think,” said Trucco. “This is my first event I’ve ever done for CUB so I felt a lot of pressure to make it good. It made me work really hard to make it fun.”

Trucco definitely accomplished her goal. All throughout the room, students were laughing, smiling, and praising the activities, snacks, and atmosphere. Countless people were heard giving out extensive praise and talking of how glad they were that they had come.

Such a reaction is exactly what Trucco was hoping for when planning the event, especially because it was one she had dreamed of being able to do.

“When I applied, this was the idea I pitched,” said Trucco. When asked during her E-board application what she would put together if she were in charge of a CUB event, she said her answer was that “I would have a nineties nooner and play Britney Spears and have cosmic brownies.”

Soon after Trucco spoke, “Toxic” by Britney Spears came on, and a smile came onto her face.