‘Music of the Spheres’ review: Coldplay’s stellar new album will take you into space

By Stephanie Afemeku

Correspondent

Coldplay did it again with their new album called “Music of the Spheres,” a space-themed pop record filled with songs about their fictional system called the Spheres. Released on Oct. 15, the album was inspired by the “Star Wars” movies, according to lead singer Chris Martin. Space music is one of the best types of music to listen to when you want to de-stress and have fun. Each of their songs has a meaning to it that makes up a part of the Spheres.

“Higher Power,” which debuted on May 7, was the first song on the album to be released as a single. It is an upbeat and spirit-lifting song that is about everyone having value and strength to overcome challenges in their life. If you need to be cheered up, then “Higher Power” is the right choice for you. An interesting part in the song is when the phrase “I’m like a broken record” is spelled and sung in reverse to give it extraterrestrial character.

“My Universe,” which was released on Sept. 24, is another popular single on the album. “My Universe” is a cheery love pop song featuring BTS that works great for couples, especially those who want their partner to feel like they are the best thing that ever happened to them. This song is about showing a person that you care about how you would do anything for them. And with some Korean verses here and there, it makes the song unique and original.

The third most popular song is “Let Somebody Go,” featuring Selena Gomez. This song is a somber and tender breakup song about learning to love a person just enough to let him go. One of the lines that really stood out was “They said love is only equal to the pain.” That line cannot be more true, and it made so much sense as to why breakups are so hurtful. This song will definitely take you to new heights and make you feel better about yourself and your relationships.

“Coloratura” is the tenth song and the longest song in the album. The instrumental starts off sounding sweet and calm and then gradually gets bigger as the song progresses. The song even has a harp solo in the bridge that makes it sound prettier. “Coloratura” takes us to a good place that we would love to live in where everyone can feel warm and loved and complete.

There were other songs in the album that may have not been as popular but really stood out as well. Among those songs is “People of the Pride,” a triumphant anthem filled with words telling you to fight against your antagonists that think they’re better than you. There is a verse in the song that states “There's a man who swears he's God, Unbelievers will be shot.” Then there’s the heartwarming a capella song with a heart shaped symbol that is so touching that it gets you deep. “Biutyful” is an adorable synth song sung by Martin, who uses a filter to sing with the voices of a child. It sounds both humorous and compelling. Humankind is an uplifting synth-pop song that is about humanity and who we are as humans. We are a race of kindness and humility and we always see the good in others.

Overall, this album has a 5 out of 5 star rating, and the album deserves some recognition. Most of these songs are inspired by older albums such as “Mylo Xyloto'' and “A Head Full of Dreams” which should also be listened to. “Music of the Spheres” has a lot of philosophy behind it, and the songs are tied to each planet in their made up system, making the album incredibly iconic.



