NFL Wild Card recap & Divisional Round preview

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

The NFL Playoffs are underway and 14 teams are hoping to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Wild Card Weekend

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders (26-19)

By far one of the most exciting matchups of the week, both teams entered the playoffs with a 10-7 record, looking to end a combined 50 year playoff win drought. This game lived up to the expectations, coming down to the last minute, when Las Vegas’ QB Derek Carr was tasked with attempting a game-tying drive, but was ultimately stopped short in the red zone. The game was defined by a premature whistle being blown on a scoring play by the Bengals which led many fans to call into question the legitimacy of Cincinnati’s win, as the Raiders fell short by only one score. Controversial whistle timing by the officials aside, the Bengals continue to prove their dominance through the air led by QB Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Expect them to make some noise as we move towards February.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (31-15)

Tom Brady finds himself in the playoffs once again, facing the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has managed to stop him from taking home a ring in the past. Despite numerous injuries, the Buccaneers proved too much for the Eagles, as QB Tom Brady, WR Mike Evans, and TE Rob Gronkowski tore apart Philly’s defense through the air. QB Jalen Hurts could not get anything going, throwing two interceptions in his first playoff appearance. Despite their woes, Eagles fans can rejoice as TE Dallas Goedert and WR Devonta Smith look like they can both turn into serious weapons for the team next year due to their flashes of greatness during this game. Let's not forget the three first round draft picks the Eagles managed to amass. Expect to see them back here next year.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (23-17)

Without a doubt one of the most storied postseason rivalries in sports history, these two were juggernauts in the 20th century, each having five Super Bowl wins. The Niners opened the game strong, led by the offensive versatility of breakout wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Dallas managed to close the gap late in the fourth, with an opportunity to take the lead in the final seconds of the game. But they ran out of time during what could have been a miracle of a game winning drive by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. The Niners could very well be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC, but keep an eye on some of their key defensive players such as DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner who are currently dealing with injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (42-21)

Well Steelers fans, Big Ben’s last ride is here and I cannot say he was too optimistic about it. The Steelers are only here due to an unlikely upset in week 18 where the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Indianapolis Colts, and it was clear to viewers watching this week’s game that the Steelers did not belong amongst the other playoff teams. The first and arguably only spark for the Steelers came from linebacker T. J. Watt in the form of a scoop and score to take an early lead. From there, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs woke up from their sluggish start, tearing apart the Steelers defense with six touchdowns through the air, one even being thrown by tight end Travis Kelce. Needless to say, Ben Roethlisberger would have likely been more content going out on a win last week against division rival Baltimore, though calling it a career now would still leave him with an impressive resume and strong case for the Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (34-11)

A matchup between two NFC heavyweights sounded good on paper, but in reality, this game was a complete defensive and offensive collapse by Arizona. From the first play of the game, it seemed the Cardinals had no ability to slow the Rams on the ground or through the air, even making WR Odell Beckham Jr. look like he did in 2015 when he was voted into the Pro Bowl and amassed over 1,400 receiving yards. Arizona managed to get on the scoreboard late in the third quarter, but the damage had already been done and the Cardinals’ season was essentially over.

Divisional Round Preview

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (Saturday, Jan. 22 @ 4:30 p.m.)

The Tennessee Titans must be bound to the AFC North, as they always seem to run into one another in the postseason. While they have met with the Baltimore Ravens the past two seasons, this year it is the Cincinnati Bengals representing the North. This will be a rough and physical game, with RB Derrick Henry returning for the Titans and WR Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals ripping holes in opposing secondaries. Not to mention RB Joe Mixon on the Bengals, who has been having an amazing year and WR A.J. Brown on the Titans continuing to show his skills despite an up and down season where he struggled with injuries. This is another offense-heavy matchup all NFL fans should be looking forward to.

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (Saturday, Jan. 22 @ 8:15 p.m.)

Another year, another playoff run by the Green Bay Packers. Will QB Aaron Rodgers pull off what has been labeled his ‘revenge tour’? The 49ers have been on a hot streak, but given the up and down play of QB Jimmy Garroppolo, the Packers are in prime position to rocket past the Divisional Round and make another NFC Championship appearance. Should the Niners pull off the win in Lambeau, expect it to be an effort led by WR Deebo Samuel.

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Jan. 23 @ 3:00 p.m.)

It's rare to see so many teams steamroll their way through the playoffs. Maybe one shows dominance here and there, but both teams in this matchup trampled their Wild Card opponents. Let's hope that means we get a better match this week as Brady and Stafford butt heads. Explosive offenses with seasoned quarterbacks and elite defenses that can shut down other playoff teams entirely on both sides will hopefully ensure that.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Jan. 23 @ 6:30 p.m.)

I think this is a matchup most predicted we would be seeing in the playoffs this year, though most analysts likely had it as their prediction for the AFC Championship game. Combining for 13 touchdowns during Wild Card Weekend alone, two explosive offenses are about to go head to head, so don't be surprised if we see a game similar to Rams vs. Chiefs in 2018. That being said, the Buffalo defense could stun Mahomes and the Chiefs if they start as slow as they did against Pittsburgh. Regardless, expect two Super Bowl contenders to butt heads on Sunday night.



