‘Nightmare Alley’ review: Guillermo del Toro’s newest thriller shouldn’t be overlooked

By Nick DelVescovo

Film Critic

“Nightmare Alley” wasn’t a film that I was heavily anticipating, but was pleasantly surprised by how interesting and captivating the story and world created was. The film was released on Dec. 17 and was directed by Oscar winning director Guilermo del Toro. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe. Cooper plays a man who is down on his luck and is trying to earn a living in the early 1940s. He starts his work as a carny in a traveling carnival show when he learns the art, or act, of mind reading. As he fraudulently schemes his way to the top, his lies and deceitfulness begin to catch up with him.

“Nightmare Alley” is a type of movie we don’t see too often anymore. With a runtime of almost 2 and a half hours, the film really takes its time telling its story and focuses heavily on exposition. Guilermo del Toro has a great talent for worldbuilding that coincides with storytelling — and this film is a prime example of it. The 1940s carnival atmosphere paired with Toro’s direction, as well as Dan Lausten’s stunning cinematography, makes “Nightmare Alley” a beautiful movie to watch. The carnival has a spooky essence that is present throughout the film and adds a lot to the performances we see.

Cooper’s portrayal of the manipulative Stanton Carlisle is one of his best performances in a very long time. Cooper disappears into his role and does an amazing job of making the audience want to root for him but also see his downfall and mistakes throughout the film. Blanchett shines even more in her portrayal of Lilith Ritter. Blanchett puts on an Oscar worthy performance that is the standout of the film. She steals all her scenes and is able to capture a sense of mystery and rebellion that translates very well onto the screen.

The only notable issue I had with “Nightmare Alley” was its pacing. Toward the second act, it is really hard to tell where the story is going and it definitely gets a bit slow. Either way, for a movie of its length, the rest of the film is incredibly paced and uses its time very efficiently. The final act of the film undoubtedly makes up for the dull moments that come before it. As someone who isn’t a fan of super long movies, I can wholeheartedly say the ending is earned and adds so much to the film. “Nightmare Alley” is a movie that would only get better in its second viewing.

Ultimately, if you enjoy spooky crime or noir movies, I highly recommend this film. It is a breath of fresh air and I am glad these types of movies are still being made. Regardless of its flaws, “Nightmare Alley” is one of the better films of 2021. Because there were a lot of popular movies in theaters at the time of its release, it went a bit unnoticed in the box office — but it is definitely worth the watch.

Score: 4/5



