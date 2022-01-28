The legacy of Ben Roethlisberger

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

The Story of #7

The 2004 NFL draft class is without a doubt one of the most legendary in recent history, bringing players into the league who have gone on to change the game each time they step onto the field. Fan favorites, like former Giants QB Eli Manning, former Chargers/Colts QB Phillip Rivers, former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald and the late Washington safety Sean Taylor were all taken in this draft.

Ben Roethlisberger was pick 11 out of Miami University. “Big Ben” as he came to be known, was chosen to replace Tommy Maddox as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers had been fairly successful in years prior — with numerous appearances in the postseason — yet they were 24 years removed from their last Super Bowl win. Despite their success, they were often bounced from the postseason by the new Baltimore Ravens franchise, led by LB Ray Lewis, and the New England Patriots, led by their up-and-coming QB Tom Brady.

Big Ben came into the league and caught fire, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year 2004 award while leading his team to a record of 15-1. While they fell short of the Super Bowl that year, it was clear that Pittsburgh had found their guy. The next year, Ben led his team in conjunction with WR Hines Ward and RB Willie Parker all the way to the Super Bowl, overcoming the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10. There was no slowing down for this trio, as only three years later, in the 2008 season, did Big Ben lead his team to another Super Bowl win — this time defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23. With two rings on his finger and a Pro Bowl appearance under his belt, Big Ben was beginning to establish himself as a potential all-time great. While he never won another Super Bowl after the 2008 season, Roethlisberger would appear in five more Pro Bowls, lead the Steelers to eight more postseason appearances and to another Super Bowl, where they fell short to the Green Bay Packers, 31-25. Big Ben also ranks fifth in all-time total passing yards, eighth in passing touchdowns, and fifth in pass completion percentage. Being top ten in all three categories as a quarterback is nothing short of legendary.

The Future of Pittsburgh

With Big Ben retiring, the Steelers are left with a few options for their next signal caller. Two possibilities are backups Mason Roudolph or Dwayne Haskins, but it is safe to say that the Steelers will be looking to the draft — unless Haskins demonstrates what made him a first round pick in 2019.

When it comes to which quarterbacks they could be targeting, expect for them to either trade-up from pick 20 to grab Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett, or wait for the second round to grab North Carolina’s QB Sam Howell.

Regardless of which QB they choose, they will instantly be surrounded by a great supporting cast from elite HC Mike Tomlin, to the stalwart defense led by LB T.J. Watt, to the offense, equipped with weapons like RB Najee Harris or WRs Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Additionally, TE Pat Friermuth has the potential to break out and become one of the top tight ends in the league.

Steelers fans, rejoice and take time to reflect on Roethlisberger’s legendary career — your team is in good hands.















