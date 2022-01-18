‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ review: An incredibly well crafted take on a classic Shakespeare tragedy

By Nick DelVescovo

Film Critic

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” released on Dec. 25, is Director Joel Coen’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic story. The film’s stellar cast includes Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Corey Hawkins among others. Just like the play, this A24-produced-film shows us the repercussions of greed when Macbeth, a Scottish general, is approached by three witches that tell him he will be the new king of Scotland. With influence from his wife, he kills the king and takes the throne for himself. We follow his rise to power and madness as he tries to deal with the guilt of the king’s blood on his hands.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” was one of those films that reminded me why I love cinema. Each shot perfectly and beautifully encapsulates the weary feelings of guilt and trauma that Macbeth endures. The placement of actors and objects in the frame is so meticulously crafted that the end result looks like a renaissance painting. The cinematography and lighting throughout the movie are spectacular. This is the type of film that I am going to see in theaters again without a doubt. From the get-go, it is apparent that a lot of work and planning went into making this movie feel authentic and true to the original tragedy.

Along with the stunning visuals, both Washington and McDormand give some of the best performances of their careers. These Academy Award winning actors give chilling performances of both Macbeth and Lady Macbeth respectively. Washington and McDormand are both two amazing performers that have both had amazing careers, and it makes it that much more incredible to see the ambition and power behind their roles. Playing a character that was written hundreds of years ago is something that not many actors can successfully do, but I can say with great confidence that they, along with the rest of the cast, did an incredible job.

The only negative thing I have to say about this film is that, if you’re not all too familiar with Shakespearan old English, the film may leave you a bit confused. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” stays true to its original source material, meaning that all of the lines are in Shakespearean old English. Anyone who has studied Shakespeare — and Macbeth in particular — will absolutely adore this movie. For someone like me, who hasn’t read the play in its original form, it was a bit hard to follow at some times. The dialogue is definitely something that was a bit challenging to understand at times, and it is one of the main reasons why I want to see it again. I would recommend watching or reading a summary of the play online to get the gist of the story. Seeing the actors perform with this specific Shakespearian dialogue makes me appreciate their performances even more. They are able to put a great deal of heart and emotion into words and phrases that are far from contemporary. Even when the dialogue was difficult to grasp, the performances alone were able to carry the emotion and power to a level that transcended words.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” was the best movie I’ve seen so far in 2022. It is honestly going to be hard to top. I really enjoyed watching this film, and again, it is one of those films that reminds me why I enjoy watching movies so much. I highly recommend this film if you’re looking for a breath of fresh air.

Score: 4.5/5