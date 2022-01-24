Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga Causes Massive Tsunami and Devastation

According to National Geographic , the volcano became increasingly active in Dec. 2021, emitting ash plumes into the air and experiencing minor explosions. The center of the volcano also sunk into the sea while the ash plumes began to create a record amount of lightning.

On Jan. 15, an underwater volcano called Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted close to Tonga, a country in the Pacific Ocean. This eruption created a massive shockwave traveling at 1000 feet per second, triggering a major tsunami across the Pacific.

According to National Geographic, the volcano became increasingly active in Dec. 2021, emitting ash plumes into the air and experiencing minor explosions. The center of the volcano also sunk into the sea while the ash plumes began to create a record amount of lightning. On the day the volcano erupted, there were thousands of electric discharges. After the explosion the island disappeared. The eruption’s sonic boom could also be heard 1300 miles away in New Zealand.

The tsunami that followed the explosion mainly hit Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island, causing communications to be disrupted along with floods, affecting the lives of thousands of Tongan citizens. Small tsunami waves also hit parts of the US; including California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska; Mexico, Japan, Australia, South America, New Zealand and other countries in the Pacific.

According to The New York Times, two women drowned in Peru as a result of the tsunami and three deaths have been reported in Tonga. New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, reported that cleanup would be needed along the coast with shops being damaged. In addition to the loss of communication in Tonga, power has also been lost, affecting over eighty thousand residents and further limiting communication with Tonga. Along Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported heavy damage to resorts, houses and other property. On Mango, the Tongan government reported that every house was destroyed.

There are also many reports of volcanic debris covering the land and polluting the air, making it difficult for planes with aid coming to the country. Ash has also contaminated the water in Tonga, affecting around 100,000 citizens. While the Tongan government has been distributing freshwater, it is difficult to know whether all the residents affected have been getting the water as needed given the distance along the islands.

There are also fears that the acidic ash from the volcano may harm agriculture, an important part of the Tongan economy. While there is not as much ash on agricultural land as predicted, the effects of ash on crops and livestock is unknown.

Given the dire situation, many countries, including New Zealand and Australia, and organizations have offered assistance to Tonga. On Jan. 20, the New Zealand Air Force was able to land and offer shelter kits and communication and power equipment. The New Zealand Navy is also planning to send ships with more relief supplies, freshwater and a desalination plant. Australia also sent a military plane to Tonga with more aid. The United Nations, UNICEF and World Food Program are planning to offer further assistance by providing water, health supplies and communication aid. However, given the Covid-19 pandemic, Tongan officials are planning to quarantine all aid and limit “foreign personnel” from leaving aircrafts to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

As the damage from the volcanic eruption and tsunami continues to be assessed, scientists are working to monitor the volcano for any future eruptions and activity.