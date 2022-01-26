By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

Weekly Wednesday Roundup

What, when, and where we’re watching this week

Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Women’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | 6:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall

Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | 8:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall

Friday, Jan. 28:

Women’s Track at Great Dane Classic | Noon | Staten Island, N.Y.

Men’s Track at Great Dane Classic | Noon | Staten Island, N.Y.

Saturday, Jan. 29:

Women’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | 1:00 p.m. | Jersey City

Men’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | 3:00 p.m. | Jersey City

Women’s Swim vs. William Paterson University | 2:00 p.m. | Ewing/ TCNJ Aquatic Center

Men’s Swim vs. William Paterson University | 2:00 p.m. | Ewing/TCNJ Aquatic Center

Women’s Track at McElligott Invitational |10:30 a.m. | Haverford, PA

Men’s Track vs. McElligott Invitational | 10:30 a.m. | Haverford, PA

Wrestling vs. #20 Stevens Ithaca College Duals | 1:00 p.m. | Ithaca, N.Y.

Wrestling at #26 Ithaca College Duals | 2:30 p.m. | Ithaca, N.Y.

Monday, Jan. 31:

Men’s Basketball at #14 Williams College | 4:00 p.m. | Williamstown, MA

Last week’s recap

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

Women’s Basketball at Rowan University | L 89-58 |

Although an initially tight-knit game, Rowan accumulated 31 points in the third quarter, which proved detrimental to the Lions.

Men’s Basketball at Rowan University | L 101-79 |

While the first half looked promising, as Rowan only had a two point lead over the Lions, the

Profs were able to secure the win.

Friday, Jan. 21:

Wrestling vs. New Jersey City University | W 43-0 |

The Lion’s proved victorious over the Gothic Knights in an impressive showing.

Saturday, Jan. 22:

Women’s Basketball at Montclair State University | L 53-39 |

The Red Hawks more than doubled the scoring of the Lions in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Men’s Basketball at Montclair State University | L 71-53 |

The Lion’s contributed to their 14-5 losing away record against Montclair State.

Women’s Swim at Rowan University | L 157-139 |

Men’s Swim at Rowan University | L 167- 133 |

This was not the best weekend for the College’s swim teams.

Women’s Track vs. Alvernia Winter Invitational | NTS |

Freshman Riley Stellitano placed second in the women’s 5000 meters.

Men’s Track vs. Alvernia Winter Invitational | NTS |

The top three spots for the men’s 5000 meters were secured by junior Jack Ennis, freshman Benjamin Fanta, and junior Pat Mulligan.

Sunday, Jan. 23:

Wrestling vs. #9 RIT John Reese Duals | W 31-6 |

Wrestling vs. Oneonta John Reese Duals | W 50-0 |

Wrestling vs. West Virginia University Institute of Technology John Reese Duals | W 54-0 |

Wrestling undoubtedly started their season with a roar.







