Goldsmith Reaches 100 Career Wins

By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

The College’s men’s basketball team defeated Rutgers-Camden 72-47 at home in Packer Hall on Jan. 26. While every win is a call for celebration, this triumph was particularly significant — it marked head coach Matt Goldsmith’s 100th career win.

“I think when you’re in it, you don’t really think about milestones very much,” Goldsmith said. “You don’t ever really take a second to look back, or think about previous seasons or anything like that.”

Before he started his position at the College in the spring of 2015, Goldsmith played basketball in high school and college, played professionally overseas and became a member of other coaching staff, experience that allowed him to develop a greater understanding of all aspects of the game. Following the lead of some of his inspirations, such as his collegiate head coach, David Hixon, Goldsmith crafted his own style of coaching that has thus far proved successful.

Originally from Morristown, New Jersey, Goldsmith attended high school at Delbarton School, where he was a member of both the basketball and baseball teams. Following graduation, he continued his athletic career at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, where he spent two years playing both sports before deciding to strictly focus on basketball for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Prior to sustaining some serious injuries to his shin and foot that eventually led him back to his hometown, Goldsmith was granted the opportunity to play professional basketball in Germany for a year as a member of the TV Werne team. Upon his return to the United States, Goldsmith spent three years back at Delbarton School, where he taught AP United States Government in addition to coaching both the basketball and baseball teams.

“I just realized that everyday, I was more excited for the afternoon than the class, so I decided to try to go all-in on coaching,” he chuckled.

Following this decision, Goldsmith returned to his alma mater, where he was an assistant coach for three years. Working alongside Hixon — who Goldsmith named as one of his key inspirations and a “division three basketball legend,” with 826 career wins over 42 years — undoubtedly impacted his ability to thrive in a fast-paced coaching environment.

Like Hixon and all of his mentors before him, Goldsmith acknowledged that besides the usual areas of concern involving coaching the sport itself, being honest and communicating with players and staff alike plays a vital role in developing relationships that will contribute to an effective team dynamic.

“Typically when we have a meeting with players, the last topic of the conversation is basketball,” said Goldsmith. “Usually the first few topics are social life, academics, home life, anything else that might be going on in your life, before we get to basketball.”

Goldsmith has found that the members of the team are particularly receptive to this direct style of communication as a result of their exceptional attributes seen both on and off of the court. He believes the initial development of a relationship in which the athletes are seen and treated as human adults rather than just players is of the utmost importance, as it demonstrates a level of caring. He recognizes that no matter the effort put forth by the coaching staff, at the end of the day, it is the players that determine the outcome.

While this win represented a milestone in his personal career, Goldsmith expressed immense appreciation for those who made the achievement possible.

In addition to thanking his mentors, fellow coaches, all members of the athletic department, and of course, the players themselves, Goldsmith acknowledged that he would not be in the same position without the love and support of his parents, wife and two-year-old twins at home.

When asked about his goals for the future now that he has reached his 100th career win, Goldsmith said that he will continue to strive for excellence as the team works towards national recognition within the division.

“Everyone kind of plays a part in a winning program,” he said. “So I want to thank all of them for everything they've done.”







