By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

Super Bowl LVI Recap

The Los Angeles Rams have won Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, bringing the 2021 season to a close. The game was as exciting as advertised, with each team showing off their offensive skills in the passing game while leaning on strong defensive performances to contain each team’s explosive players.

Ultimately, the deciding factor was the sheer skill across the board that the Rams have, as both sides of the ball have hall of fame caliber players such as QB Matthew Stafford on offense and DT Aaron Donald on defense. The score managed to stay close for the entirety of the game, with the Rams maintaining a mere three-point lead going into the half and at the end of the game.

Despite the performances from Stafford and Donald, it was ultimately the play of WR Cooper Kupp that pushed the Rams to victory, amassing 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the game, and earning the title of Super Bowl MVP. Numerous notable NFL veterans got their first ring from this game, QB Matthew Stafford, DT Aaron Donald, WR Odell Beckham Jr., OT Andrew Whitworth, CB Jalen Ramsey, and S Eric Weddle all secured one of the most coveted awards in professional sports.

Once the hype dies down, the Rams enter the offseason facing numerous questions about many of these older players. Whitworth and Donald are rumored to be considering retirement, Weddle already announced his retirement and Beckham went down with an ACL tear during the first half of the game which could affect his ability to return next season. For now, though, the Rams and these older players get to ride high on their well-deserved victory over the Bengals.

Onto The Offseason

Despite the season coming to an end, it seems that things are only beginning to heat up as we move towards an offseason in which numerous key players will retire, be traded, extended or drafted. The flurry of new coaching hires was likely only the start of what could be the most eventful NFL offseason in recent memory. Questions about where QBs Aaron Rodgers and Russel Wilson will end up will be answered in the coming weeks and months, as the 2022 NFL season is now on the horizon.







