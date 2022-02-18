The College’s only competitive a cappella group, The Trentones, take on the ICCAs

By Nicole Woods

Correspondent

The Trentones, the College’s only competitive a cappella group, attended the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella’s (the ICCAs) mid-Atlantic quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12.

“It was a lot of work, but it was fun and hopefully worth it,” said MaryAngela Senter, a junior biology major and alto two in the group.

The competition started at around 7 p.m. and consisted of five groups other than the Trentones. These groups included a cappella ensembles from Westminster Choir College, University of Delaware, Rowan University, Stockton University and Monmouth University. The College’s Trentones performed second.

Throughout the year, the Trentones have had standing rehearsals on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. To specifically prepare for ICCAs, however, the 16 members attended a three day retreat here at the College during winter break, where they learned choreography, practiced the arrangements and bonded with each other.

The setlist for this year’s competition was “Hallow'' by Kiah Victoria, “Rain” by Ben Rowley, and “Erase Me” by Lizzy McAlpine. A poll conducted by The Trentones indicated that they are most excited about “Erase Me.”

“I thought the competition was really fun and exciting,” said Kelly Naspo, a junior history major at the College who attended the ICCAs. “I am so proud of each and every one of (the Trentones) and can’t wait to see what they give us next.”

The Trentones placed fourth, finishing behind Westminster Choir College, University of Delaware and Rowan University, meaning they will not advance to the semifinals. However, said Terence Odonkor, a senior music major and the music director for the group, that should not and does not take away from their undeniable talent and incredible ability to entertain.

“Although we didn’t get the expected or preferred result (Saturday) night, I am incredibly proud of my group and the work they did and the musicianship they have,” Odonkor said.

The past three years, including this year, he arranged and choreographed the sets of the group.

“In terms of the future, the group and I look forward to many years of success, as this group is going nowhere but up,” Odonkor added.

Hannah Stratton, a junior Music Education major with a psychology minor and the president of the Trentones, has had a solo in every one of the ICCAs she has been a part of so far.

“This was my second time performing in the ICCAs in person because last year we submitted a virtual application,” said Hannah Stratton, a junior music education major and the president of the Trentones. “(Saturday) night I feel like we performed the best we could, and even though the results were not what we wanted, I am very proud of this group for giving it their all on stage.”

The Trentones will host their annual spring concert on May 8. Information on their future performances can be found on their Instagram page.

“I am thankful that I have one more year in the group to try again at the ICCAs,” Stratton said, “and I am very excited to see what we will be able to accomplish moving forward.”