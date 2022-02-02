Weekly Wednesday Roundup

By Nicole Apicelli
Sports Editor
What, when, and where we’re watching this week
Wednesday, Feb. 2:
Women’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | 6:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall
Men’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | 8:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall
Friday, Feb. 4:
Wrestling vs. #30 Alvernia University | 5:30 p.m. | Ewing/TCNJ Rec Center
Wrestling vs. Elizabethtown College | 7:00 p.m. | Ewing/TCNJ Rec Center
Saturday, Feb. 5:
Women’s Swim at Kean University | 1:00 p.m. | Union
Men’s Swim vs. #16 Franklin and Marshall College | 1:00 p.m. | Ewing/ TCNJ Aquatic Center
Women’s Basketball at Kean University | 3:00 p.m. | Union
Men’s Basketball at Kean University | 1:00 p.m. | Union
Women’s Track vs. Stockton University | 6:15 p.m. | Lawrenceville School
Men’s Track vs. Stockton University | 6:15 p.m. | Lawrenceville School
Wrestling vs. Messiah Open | 10:00 a.m. | Grantham, PA
Monday, Feb. 7:
Men’s Basketball at Wilkes University | 7:00 p.m. | Wilkes-Barre, PA
Last Week’s Recap:
Wednesday, Jan. 26:
Women’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | W 80-49 |
The Lion’s outplayed the Scarlet Knights nearly every quarter and junior guard Julia Setaro contributed 20 points alone.
Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | W 72-47 |
The College dominated Rutgers-Camden in the first half with a score of 40-26.
Friday, Jan. 28:
Women’s Track at Great Dane Classic
Men’s Track at Great Dane Classic
It’s safe to say that the Lion’s sprinted ahead of their competition.
Saturday, Jan. 29:
Women’s Track at McElligott Invitational | Cancelled |
Men’s Track vs. McElligott Invitational | Cancelled |
These events were cancelled.
Wrestling vs. #20 Stevens Ithaca College Duals | L 24-12 |
Despite a great effort, the College was unable to pull out the win.
Wrestling at #26 Ithaca College Duals | W 25-16 |
The Lion’s regained their strength in their second match of the day.
Monday, Jan. 31:
Men’s Basketball at #14 Williams College | Cancelled |
Another cancellation.
Women’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | L 63-55 |
The Lions put up a great fight.
Men’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | L 63-61 |
This was a super tight game that could have gone either way.