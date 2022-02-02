Weekly Wednesday Roundup

By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

What, when, and where we’re watching this week

Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Women’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | 6:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall

Men’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | 8:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall

Friday, Feb. 4:

Wrestling vs. #30 Alvernia University | 5:30 p.m. | Ewing/TCNJ Rec Center

Wrestling vs. Elizabethtown College | 7:00 p.m. | Ewing/TCNJ Rec Center

Saturday, Feb. 5:

Women’s Swim at Kean University | 1:00 p.m. | Union

Men’s Swim vs. #16 Franklin and Marshall College | 1:00 p.m. | Ewing/ TCNJ Aquatic Center

Women’s Basketball at Kean University | 3:00 p.m. | Union

Men’s Basketball at Kean University | 1:00 p.m. | Union

Women’s Track vs. Stockton University | 6:15 p.m. | Lawrenceville School

Men’s Track vs. Stockton University | 6:15 p.m. | Lawrenceville School

Wrestling vs. Messiah Open | 10:00 a.m. | Grantham, PA

Monday, Feb. 7:

Men’s Basketball at Wilkes University | 7:00 p.m. | Wilkes-Barre, PA

Last Week’s Recap:

Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Women’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | W 80-49 |

The Lion’s outplayed the Scarlet Knights nearly every quarter and junior guard Julia Setaro contributed 20 points alone.

Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Camden | W 72-47 |

The College dominated Rutgers-Camden in the first half with a score of 40-26.

Friday, Jan. 28:

Women’s Track at Great Dane Classic

Men’s Track at Great Dane Classic

It’s safe to say that the Lion’s sprinted ahead of their competition.

Saturday, Jan. 29:

Women’s Track at McElligott Invitational | Cancelled |

Men’s Track vs. McElligott Invitational | Cancelled |

These events were cancelled.

Wrestling vs. #20 Stevens Ithaca College Duals | L 24-12 |

Despite a great effort, the College was unable to pull out the win.

Wrestling at #26 Ithaca College Duals | W 25-16 |

The Lion’s regained their strength in their second match of the day.

Monday, Jan. 31:

Men’s Basketball at #14 Williams College | Cancelled |

Another cancellation.

Women’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | L 63-55 |

The Lions put up a great fight.

Men’s Basketball at New Jersey City University | L 63-61 |

This was a super tight game that could have gone either way.







