Weekly Wednesday Roundup

By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

What, when and where we’re watching this week

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Women’s Basketball vs. Ramapo College | 6:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall.

Men’s Basketball vs. Ramapo College | 8:00 p.m. | Ewing/Packer Hall.

Wrestling vs. Centenary University | 7:30 p.m. | Ewing/Rec Center.

Friday, Feb. 11:

Women’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational | 11:00 a.m. | Boston, MA.

Men’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational | 11:00 a.m. | Boston, MA.

Saturday, Feb. 12:

Women’s Basketball at William Paterson University | 1:00 p.m. | Wayne, N.J.

Men’s Basketball at William Paterson University | 3:00 p.m. | Wayne, N.J.

Women’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational | 11:00 a.m. | Boston, MA.

Men’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational | 11:00 a.m. | Boston, MA.

Wrestling at Messiah Grant University | 1:00 p.m. | Grantham, PA.

Last Week’s Recap

Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Women’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | L 44-37 |

The Ospreys sealed their victory by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Men’s Basketball vs. Stockton University | W 92-77 |

The Lion’s scored 53 points in the second half.

Friday, Feb. 4:

Wrestling vs. #30 Alvernia University | W 28-6 |

Wrestling vs. Elizabethtown College | W 41-4 |

Despite what their ranking may have implied, the Lions absolutely dominated the competition.

Women’s Track vs. NYC DIII Invitational

Men’s Track vs. NYC DIII Invitational

The Lions lapped the competition.

Saturday, Feb. 5:

Women’s Swim at Kean University | W 146-80 |

Men’s Swim vs. #16 Franklin and Marshall College | W 141-121 |

The College gave another eye-catching performance in the pool.

Women’s Basketball at Kean University | L 58-49 |

Despite an eight point lead in the first quarter, the Lions were unable to out-score the Cougars.

Men’s Basketball at Kean University | L 98-64 |

The College couldn’t catch up as Kean scored 56 points in the second half.

Women’s Track vs. Frank Colden Invitational | NTS |

Sophomore Victoria Purritano placed second in the women’s 60 meter hurdles.

Men’s Track vs. Frank Colden Invitational | NTS |

Junior Michael Bond took first place in the men’s 5000 meter run.

Wrestling vs. Messiah Open | NTS |

Monday, Feb. 7:

Men’s Basketball at Wilkes University | L 61-55 |

Both teams scored 35 points in the second half.







