Weekly Wednesday Roundup

What, when and where we’re watching this week

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Women’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Newark | 6:00 p.m. | Ewing / Packer Hall.

Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers-Newark | 8:00 p.m.| Ewing / Packer Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 17:

Women’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Men’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Friday, Feb. 18:

Women’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Men’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Saturday, Feb. 19:

Women’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Men’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Women’s Tennis vs. University of the Sciences | 11:00 a.m. | Ewing / Rec Center

Men’s Tennis vs. University of the Sciences | 2:00 p.m. | Ewing / Rec Center

Sunday, Feb. 20:

Women’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Men’s Swim vs. Metropolitan Conference Championships MET Championships | TBA | Piscataway, N.J.

Women’s Tennis vs. Lafayette College | 2:00 p.m. | Quakertown, PA

Men’s Tennis vs. Lafayette College | 2:00 p.m. | Quakertown, PA

Wrestling vs. Mideast Futures Tournament | 10:00 a.m. | Allentown, PA

Monday, Feb. 21:

Women’s Track vs. NJAC Indoor Championships | 4:00 p.m. | Staten Island, N.Y.

Men’s Track vs. NJAC Indoor Championships | 4:00 p.m. | Staten Island, N.Y.

Last Week’s Recap

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Women’s Basketball vs. Ramapo College | W 61-49 |

The Lions started the game strong by scoring 24 points in the first quarter.

Men’s Basketball vs. Ramapo College | L 77-66 |

The Roadrunners ran this victory home.

Wrestling vs. Centenary University | W 40-3 |

The Lions made senior night something to talk about.

Friday, Feb. 11:

Women’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Freshman Eliza Bruncaj placed second in the women’s 60 meter HH open.

Men’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Women’s Track vs. Monmouth Winter Collegiate Invitational

Freshman Abigail Pfaf and sophomore Kayley Harnett of the College were among seven athletes who tied for fifth in the women’s high jump.

Men’s Track vs. Monmouth Winter Collegiate Invitational

Sophomore James Blair placed sixth in the men’s 60 meter hurdles.

Saturday, Feb. 12:

Women’s Basketball at William Paterson University | L 58-48 |

William Patterson scored 17 points in both the first and last quarter of the game to defeat the Lions.

Men’s Basketball at William Paterson University | W 72- 65 |

The College scored 42 points in the second half.

Men’s Track vs. David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Freshman Raymond Schmitt finished the men’s 60 meter dash open with a time of 7.23.

Women’s Track vs. Monmouth Winter Collegiate Invitational

Sophomore Karla Gomez-Matos placed sixth in the women’s 60 meter dash.

Men’s Track vs. Monmouth Winter Collegiate Invitational

Junior John Raisley placed sixth in the men’s one mile run.

Wrestling at Messiah Grant University | W 34-12 |

The Lions continue to assert their dominance on the mat.

*This article is subject to change and may not reflect the most current schedule.





