Wrestling dominates Elizabethtown College, Alvernia University

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

The College’s wrestling team picked up two home wins during a tri-meet on Feb. 4 against Elizabethtown College and nationally-ranked Alvernia University.

Ryan Rosenthal, a freshman civil engineering major, started it off for the Lions by winning the first match with a score of 4-2, giving the College an initial 3-0 lead over Alvernia. The Lions dominated the next four matches, including a major decision by junior business management major Domenic Difrancescantonio in the 141 pound weight class over his opponent, Alvernia’s Quinn Tobin.

After the first five matches, the College led 16-0. Junior finance major Matt Surich (165) had a tough fight against number six in the country, Matt Lackman, and ultimately came up short, giving the Golden Wolves three points. Junior health and exercise science major Reid Collela (174) was able to get the Lions back on track by gaining a win by major decision 10-2, extending the lead to 20-3 in favor of the College.

From that point, the match was all but over and an 18-2 win by senior criminology major Quinn Haddad (197) was the icing on the cake in the 28-6 win over Alvernia. But the Lions had no time to celebrate, as immediately after beating Alvernia, their duel with Elizabethtown began.

The Lions dominated this match from the jump, as they captured four major decisions along with a 19-1 technical fall win by Difrancesantonio. The Lions made quick work of the Blue Jays, as they ultimately forfeited the final two matches, giving the College the 41-4 win and sweep of the tri-meet.

The two wins on Friday night bring the team's record to 9-1 on the year. The #16 Lions will take on Centenary University on Feb. 9 as they look to continue on their run towards a championship.
















