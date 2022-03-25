Baseball wins third straight home game

The College has a record of 3-0 at home this season (Brandon Montano / The Signal).

By Kalli Colacino

Managing Editor

The College’s baseball team defeated Widener University on Wednesday, 7-6. After a rocky start, the Lions were able to rally and get back into the game after trailing 6-2 for 4.5 innings.

This game was the Lions’ first game back home after traveling to Florida over spring break, where they participated in the RussMatt Invitational and played seven games, ending with a record of 1-6 in those games.

After a quiet first inning for both teams, Tom Kelly, the Lions’ starting pitcher, got into a bit of a jam with the bases loaded and no outs. The Widener Pride took advantage and scored two runs — one on a sacrifice fly and another on an RBI bunt single, 2-0.

The Lions responded with one run in the second inning after a double by catcher Chris Reeder and an RBI infield single by infielder Joe Oczkowski, 2-1.

The Pride scored one more run in the third, but the College responded by scoring a run in the fourth after a double by catcher Ryan Goodall and a groundout by Oczkowski, which scored Goodall.

The top of the fifth brought some trouble for the Lions, as Widener was able to get three men across the plate, leaving the College trailing 6-2 after 4.5 innings. Pitcher Chris Cassini came out in relief of Kelly.

After singles by outfielder Michael Schumacher and infielder Mike Lagravenis and a sac fly by Goodall, the Lions were able to cut the scoring deficit to 6-3.

Widener changed pitchers in the bottom of the seventh, and the Lions started to heat up.

A leadoff single by Lagravenis and a pair of walks loaded the bases. Lagravenis was able to score on a wild pitch, 6-4. But that was not enough for the Lions. Reeder came up to the plate and hit a bases-clearing double to tie the game. This prompted Widener to change pitchers for the second time in the inning.

Widener was kept quiet in the eighth after the College brought in pitcher Joseph Felipe to record the last few outs.

The Lions scored the go-ahead run in the eighth after an infield single by Lagravenis and two walks loaded the bases. Lagravenis was able to tag up after another wild pitch by Widener — putting the Lions in the lead for the first time and making the score 7-6.

Felipe earned the victory after he held the Pride at bay and pitched a spotless ninth.

The Lions return to George Ackerman Park on Friday for a matchup against Haverford College.