Biggest offseason needs for all NFL teams — Part two

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

1. Las Vegas Raiders

This one is fairly straightforward – grab a WR and a run stopping DT and Las Vegas becomes a legitimate threat in the AFC postseason. After losing WR Henry Ruggs earlier in the season, they will need to address the position quickly. They fell short to the Bengals in the playoffs, a team that managed to go all the way to the Super Bowl, so they are on the cusp of greatness. If Derek Carr can get some nice weapons from the draft and the Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, every game in the AFC West will be must-see TV.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

One of the worst run defenses in the league statistically, the Chargers should look to grab a high-caliber defensive tackle from this year’s draft. Re-sign Mike Williams and maybe try to sign a free agent TE like Dalton Schultz, or grab one later in the draft so QB Justin Herbert has plenty of weapons to keep their offense strong. Despite missing the playoffs this year, the Chargers have a bright future.

3. Los Angeles Rams

It's pretty hard to find needs for teams that are coming off of a Super Bowl win like the Rams. They should just look over all their position groups and grab some young talent in the later rounds of the draft to fill in as their older players get phased out. This includes guys like OT Andrew Whitworth and WR Odell Beckham Jr., who are questionable to return, due to retirement or injury, respectively.

4. Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa just might be their guy. He isn't developing as fast as guys like Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert, but he is definitely improving. The Dolphins have a great group of WRs and a top-tier TE for Tua, so they need to build him a line for the 2022 season if they want him to take the next big step in his career. Expect them to grab an OT or interior OL in the draft.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Despite the rampant storylines about what the Vikings should do with QB Kirk Cousins, their defense warrants more attention this offseason due to their recent struggles on that side of the ball. They need an elite edge rusher from this draft to get pressure on the QBs in their division – especially if Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay. The Vikings should seek to improve their pass rush.

6. New England Patriots

It’s a running theme that teams with young QBs need flashy WRs to compliment them and help them develop, and the same goes for the Patriots and QB Mac Jones. Jones did very well, better than every other 2021 rookie QB, but he lacked a quality WR1, working with Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers all season. Both of these guys are great WRs, but neither is particularly dominant enough to be a WR1.

7. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are another team that need a QB right now, but with the surprising arrest of RB Alvin Kamara following the Pro Bowl, I’m inclined to say their largest need is a RB who can work as RB1 in front of Mark Ingram. If Jameis Winston is able to stay healthy next season they might not need to worry about finding a new QB. With Tom Brady’s retirement, this is their chance to take the division back.

8. New York Giants

I can't say I agree with the decision to stick with QB Daniel Jones, but right now is not the time to grab a new QB, as this team has nothing else on offense to help a young guy develop. The Giants need a number of things – a new offensive line, a new tight end, a new running back (should they trade Saquan) and wide receivers that can stay healthy for a low price. They should trade RB Saquan Barkley and use the picks to redo the whole offense while building around Jones and WR Kadarius Toney.

9. New York Jets

Between emerging WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter, the Jets might have a bright future on the offensive side of the ball for the first time in many years. Aside from grabbing a new tight end and maybe some more linemen for QB Zach Wilson, there aren't many changes I would make. They should aim to focus more on the defensive side of the ball this offseason and bolster their secondary and pass rush.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

With all the young talent this team has on offense between QB Jalen Hurts, WR Devonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, the Eagles could be on pace to become a threat in the NFC if they play their cards right this offseason. If they want to win, they should focus on strengthening their defense, namely their linebackers and cornerbacks, to keep up with the potent Cowboys offense. The Giants and Commanders pose little threat to the Eagles and Cowboys in 2022 unless the Commanders grab a top QB.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

With QB Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers will need to find a suitable replacement QB. Their options in free agency are limited, so expect them to either trade for or draft a young guy to step into the starting role. Some analysts believe that this year’s QB class is weak in comparison to years past. Should the Steelers agree with this sentiment, expect them to check on the price of players like Deshaun Watson this offseason to bring in a guy that can help win now.

12. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have some unanswered questions this offseason despite their deep playoff run – the largest of which being if Trey Lance will be able to step up as QB1 if Jimmy Garroppolo is traded, as we saw very little of him over the course of 2021. Until they figure out what their offense needs, they should bolster their defense in an attempt to regain their status as a top defense in the league. They should look to free agency or the trade market to accomplish this.

13. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are in a tough position. It seems QB Russel Wilson wants to stay, but the team is coming off a down year with no first round picks to address holes on the roster. In the later rounds of the draft, the Seahawks should make an attempt to seek out some late round offensive linemen that can help protect Wilson. Otherwise, they need some help on the defensive side of the ball across almost all positions.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has retired, leaving the Buccaneers with few options at QB. Kyle Trask remains an option as a second-round pick from the 2021 draft, and it remains to be determined if they like what they have seen from him enough to give him a shot as their starter. If Trask isn't given a shot as starter, the Buccaneers will need to bring in an established veteran to keep their championship window open.

15. Tennessee Titans

After the Caleb Farley and Isiah Wilson picks both went over horribly, I wonder if this team’s first round picks are just cursed. In regards to CB Caleb Farley though, the Titans still need a corner that can come and help their pass defense as a result of his injury. For their sake, I hope their first round pick this year works out. They could also benefit from a new TE to function as both a run blocker for RB Derrick Henry and a red zone threat for QB Ryan Tannehill.

16. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are another team in dire need of a QB. At nearly every other position, they are set with quality players – but they have fallen short at the QB position consistently over the past few years with Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke either not living up to expectations or being injured. Some rumors have floated around that they will trade for an already established QB, but they might want to look to the draft as they will need all future picks to build around whoever becomes their signal caller.







