Davante Adams traded to Las Vegas Raiders

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

Something Big Looming in the AFC West

The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders by the Green Bay Packers for their 2022 first and second-round draft picks.

This trade is but another in a series of groundbreaking moves made in the AFC West in the past weeks, including the Chargers' trade for LB Khalil Mack and the signing of CB J.C. Jackson, the Broncos trade for QB Russel Wilson and the Chiefs signing of WR Juju Smith-Schuster. Adams, who has amassed a total of 2,927 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons will be joining a Raiders squad, featuring the likes of star TE Darren Waller and breakout WR Hunter Renfrow, in what will likely be one of the best pass offenses in the upcoming season. Coming off a narrow loss to the Bengals in the playoffs this past season, the Raiders seem to be in “win-now mode” as they continue to add elite pieces to their already skilled roster — including star DE Chandler Jones. Between an offense featuring elite pass catchers and a defense with the likes of DE Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, it seems that the Raiders are gearing up to remind the rest of the West who once ran the division.

Questions in Green Bay

Losing Davante Adams seems to be a wake up call for many Packers and NFL fans alike. QB Aaron Rodgers recently signed a record deal amounting to $150 million guaranteed, and while the Packers had the money to pay Adams even after such a deal, it was clear Adams had made up his mind.

Now the Packers are left with an MVP quarterback in Rodgers and very few weapons for him to make use of. Between this dilemma and former first-round pick QB Jordan Love still sitting behind Rodgers on the depth chart, it seems that the Packers are senselessly attempting to hold open their ever narrowing Super Bowl window. If the Packers wish to take advantage of their current assets as best they can, they should explore trade and draft options ahead of April in order to best utilize their two 2022 first-round picks.







